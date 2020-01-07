Minutes into the third quarter on Tuesday night, Guyer’s Evie Goetz picked up her fourth foul and was relegated to the bench.
With the Lady Wildcats’ TCU commit sidelined and Texas A&M Corpus Christi commit Jade Thompson also in foul trouble, Guyer was forced to rely on its bench for most of the second half. And although the Lady Wildcats’ reserves didn’t stuff that stat sheet, they delivered down the stretch.
No. 8 Guyer got quality minutes from senior Megan Freeze and freshman Katelyn Jones, as the Lady Wildcats fended off No. 18 Keller 46-38 to stay undefeated in District 5-6A.
“We just know our reserves can come in, do the things we need them to do and make big plays when we need them to,” Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore said. “That’s what it has to be about. Good teams are about a team. Each player has a role and embraces their role. They know on any given night, someone may have to step up and help us out. And I think that’s one of the things that makes us special.”
The Lady Wildcats ended the game on a 6-0 run, punctuated by a Goetz block that resulted in Thompson weaving her way through traffic for a layup in transition. Thompson finished with a team-high 13 points.
“That was huge for momentum,” said Kilgore of Thompson’s driving layup with 1:34 left. “And there were so many plays like that. Megan [Freeze] came in and made some big plays for us and [had] some big passes. I felt like it was a combination. We just stuck in there and chipped away.”
Guyer led just 22-18 at the intermission, with junior Bella Earle leading the way. Earle scored all of her 10 points in the first half, knocking down two 3-pointers to steady the Lady Wildcats’ offense.
Guyer improved to 20-4 overall and 4-0 in district play with the victory.
“We’ve played some pretty good teams, but I think we know how good we are and how good we can be,” Earle said. “Of course, we didn’t play nearly as good as we expected, but I think we show out every time we play.”
Wildcats withstand late Keller run, stay perfect in 5-6A
Guyer overcame a six-point first quarter to knock off Keller 49-43 at home on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats managed just 19 first-half points as the Indians did all they could to drain as much clock as possible on each offensive possession. But in the third quarter, Guyer’s full-court pressure sparked a run to give the Wildcats the lead.
Jace Wilson came up with a steal and finished at the other end to put the Wildcats up 37-28 late in the third quarter.
“Extending the pressure and making them make decisions in the full court is when we started to make the run,” Guyer coach Grant Long said.
After Guyer went up 42-30 in the fourth, Keller made a 13-2 push to pull to within 44-43, but that was as close as the Indians got.
Butler commit JaKobe Coles finished with a team-high 13 points. The Wildcats improved to 15-4 overall and 2-0 in District 5-6A.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Long said. “They really stuck together all night no matter what happened, good or bad. They just kept grinding. A district win is big, no matter where it is or who it’s against.”