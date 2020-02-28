LUBBOCK — Argyle was undermanned without starter Kylie Lavelle, five hours from home and facing Canyon, the top ranked team in the state. The Lady Eagles’ road to a state title has likely never appeared as bleak as it did on Friday night at Lubbock Christian University.
And that’s saying something.
The five-time reigning state champs trailed the Lady Eagles 18-14 at half and were in need of saving. Lucky for them, they have Rhyle McKinney.
McKinney crafted perhaps the greatest performance of her career, scoring 33 points, leading Argyle (31-6) to a 41-38 win over Canyon (29-2) in the regional semifinals.
“I felt pretty good,” McKinney said. “Going into the game, our coaches prepared us very well so all of us were pretty confident. We knew it was going to be a close game the whole time, but we knew we could get it done.”
Coming out of halftime, Canyon grew its lead to seven which was the biggest lead the entire game. McKinney netted 15 points in the third quarter, ending with a buzzer-beating layup to tie the game 32-32.
While McKinney clearly dominated the scoring, it was the defense that was praised more than anything after the emotional victory.
“We really locked in,” McKinney said. “At halftime, [Westmoreland] really got onto us. We had to lock in and get big stops and go score. That’s what we had to do. All of us were working together and we had to get in the gaps and get some stops.”
Coach Chance Westmoreland knew the halftime break was the defining moment of the season. Either his team stepped up on defense or they’d see their 38-game playoff win streak snapped and season ended.
“I asked them at halftime, ‘Do y’all think we played very well?’ and they said, ‘No.’” Westmoreland said. “I told them we are going to win this game and I knew if we could lock in and play good defense, we had a chance.”
Those defensive stops eventually came for Westmoreland’s team.
Along with leading the quarter with eight points in the fourth, McKinney also recorded a block under the basket to prevent Canyon from taking the lead with three minutes left of regulation.
“Going into it, I knew we had to get a stop and I kind of felt like I knew what was going to happen,” McKinney said regarding her block. “I was pretty confident with the stop and I felt like I clinched the game.”
Following the block, Argyle dribbled the ball out and McKinney nailed five free throws, securing the three-point win to send the Lady Eagles to the 4A Region I championship game. Argyle will head back to Lubbock Christian University to take on the winner of Hereford and Bridgeport at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I’m very proud of my girls,” Westmoreland said. “They get to enjoy it for one hour and then we’re going to figure out who we play next.”