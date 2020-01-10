You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
ARGYLE – For the duration of Friday night’s District 8-4A opener, Bridgeport dared anyone other than Rhyle McKinney to beat them.
The Sissies double-teamed and trapped Argyle’s leading scorer from start to finish, forcing McKinney to constantly give the ball up. And with 7.8 seconds left, McKinney was faced with the same predicament as she took the inbound pass in a tie game.
As Bridgeport rolled an extra defender over to help guard McKinney, the SMU commit drove the lane and dropped a perfect bounce pass off to Shelby Henches underneath for the layup, which proved to be the game-winner.
The Sissies got off a desperation half-court heave in the ensuing frantic seconds, but their prayer was not answered, as Argyle held on for a 47-45 victory.
“The last play was drawn up for me to catch it, but coach [Chance Westmoreland] said that I just needed to do my job,” McKinney said. “When I drove, I knew they had been double-teaming me all night. I saw the bounce pass was open. I just read it before the play started. I knew Shelby was going to make it. I believe in her so much and I’m glad she put it in.”
Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland pumps his fist after his team defeats Bridgeport at Argyle High School, Friday, January 10, 2020, in Argyle, Texas.
Jeff Woo
The Sissies tied the game at 45 with a pair of free throws from Emily Vidal with 46.7 seconds left. The Lady Eagles then dwindled the clock down inside of 10 seconds before calling a timeout to draw up the last play.
“I knew the way they were playing Rhyle they were going to double her or switch her,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “What we wanted to do on the last play was run her off three screens, but have some girls slip to the basket. Rhyle did a heck of a job getting open. And then Shelby dove to the basket when her girl switched.
“That’s what I praised Rhyle for. Ninety percent of the time, we want her taking that shot. But she made the right basketball play, got us a layup and Shelby converted it.”
Despite being harassed by Bridgeport’s defense all game, McKinney still led Argyle in scoring with 17 points. She only scored four points in the second half, but McKinney’s passing and orchestration of the offense gave the Lady Eagles the edge down the stretch.
“She’s a winner,” said Westmoreland of McKinney. “She’s an unselfish player. She knows when we need her points and when we need her defense.”
With the Sissies fixated on McKinney, Abby Williams stepped up with an eight-point second quarter to help keep Argyle afloat. Her performance helped the Lady Eagles endure a 22-point night from Vidal, who scored 16 in the first half.
“It was just a total team effort tonight,” Westmoreland said. “I thought Abby Williams had a heck of a first half. We battled all night long. It was a heavyweight fight. Emily [Vidal] got hot offensively and carried them in the first half, and then some of their others got going. But I’m proud of our kids. It’s a good win to start district.”
Argyle improved to 20-5 overall and 1-0 in district play with the victory. Bridgeport and Argyle will play again on Jan. 28 in Bridgeport.
“It’s huge. You never want to lose that first district game because then you’re playing behind the eight ball all district long,” Westmoreland said. “That was fun. I thought it was a really entertaining. Luckily, we made one more play than they did.”
