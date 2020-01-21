ARGYLE — Rhyle McKinney has faced plenty of heart-pounding, pressure-filled situations in her high school career.
With three state championships under her belt, there aren’t many scenarios McKinney hasn’t seen. But on Tuesday night, she was presented with one.
Trailing Krum by three with 0.7 seconds left, McKinney caught an inbound pass, drew contact and went up for a shot. The officials conferred momentarily before calling a foul and awarding her three free throws.
Needing to make all three to send the game into overtime, McKinney calmly sunk each one to tie the game. And in the extra period, Argyle took advantage of its second chance.
Behind McKinney’s 28-point performance, the Lady Eagles rallied to take down the Lady Bobcats 53-52 in overtime.
“I haven’t been in a [situation like this], but I have been in situations where I have to make free throws to win games,” McKinney said. “I’m kind of used to it. [That experience] helped me a lot. I was pretty confident with myself.”
McKinney scored 13 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. The SMU commit was instrumental down the stretch in helping Argyle erase a nine-point second-half deficit.
“That’s what she does,” said Krum coach Lana Degelia of McKinney. “She makes plays. If we do a couple of things differently down the line, it doesn’t come down to those three free throws. Players make plays, and that’s what Rhyle did tonight.”
With starter Abby Williams out, the Lady Eagles also got key contributions from their bench, including Madi Lumsden and Rachel Fields.
Fields scored all six of her points from beyond the arc, with her last 3-pointer giving Argyle a 45-42 lead with 2:28 remaining. Lumsden’s only two points came on a pair of free throws after jumping a passing lane and recording a critical steal.
“I thought Fields gave us some huge minutes off the bench tonight,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “Lumsden, too. We knew we were going to have to scratch and claw. I’m just proud of our kids, especially being down nine points at one point in the second half.”
Argyle improved to 23-5 overall and 3-0 in District 8-4A with the win. Krum fell to 0-3 in district play.
Krum uses late run to upend Argyle
After falling behind by 10 points late in the third quarter, Krum ended the game on a 22-9 run, rallying to beat Argyle 44-41.
The Bobcats held the Eagles to just nine points in the fourth quarter. Krum’s Abraham Dillon led all scorers with 18 points.
“I knew if our kids kept their composure, it would give us a chance to win,” Krum coach Doug Boxell said. “It’s big. Argyle’s DNA is champions. They win in everything they do here. Anytime you beat an Argyle team, you really feel good about yourself.
Krum, ranked No. 25 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A poll, improved to 17-9 overall and 2-0 in District 8-4A with the win. Argyle, ranked No. 9, fell to 22-3 overall and 1-1 in district.
“They just hit shots,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “They’ve got players who can really play. They got it to the right people and got a roll going. That part is contagious. Some of our [shots] didn’t go in, and that is contagious. They did a great job of executing in the fourth quarter.”