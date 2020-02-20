SOUTHLAKE — For the second straight game, it wasn’t the full 32 minutes that Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis wanted, but when it mattered most her squad was able to “persevere” for a 43-40 win over Mansfield Legacy to advance to the 5A Regional Quarterfinals for the first time since 2008.
Senior forward Dorian Norris lead the charge for the Lady Falcons with 17 points and 10 boards, followed by Jorja Elliott’s 15, including the go-ahead bucket with just over six seconds remaining in the game.
“That’s why we call her double-double Dorian,” Davis said. “She was huge for us. Her defense, the putback at the end, getting that rebound, those things are just huge.”
Lake Dallas (26-8) looked to have everything going in the first half, connecting on four of its five 3-point attempts and 11 of 15, overall. With a 23-15 lead late in the second quarter, the momentum sputtered as Mansfield Legacy rattled off four quick points going into the break.
The momentum Mansfield Legacy grabbed at the end of the half crept into the start of the second half as Lake Dallas committed four-straight turnovers, allowing Mansfield Legacy to regain the lead. Yet, even with everything going wrong for her team, Davis said her players were soaking in everything the coaches were saying, biding time to make their run.
“In those timeouts we told them they were never out of it. You got to stay with it” Davis said. “In those timeouts, it was laser focus.”
The cold shooting extended into the majority of the fourth quarter as Mansfield Legacy continued to nurse the lead and milk the clock. In the second half, Lake Dallas missed eight straight 3-point attempts.
Down 40-36 with under a minute to play, Josephine Elliott heaved a desperation pass out of a double-team to Bailey Broughton, who drained her only triple of the night to make it a one-point game with about 20 seconds to play.
Legacy missed the front-end of a one-and-one with Norris securing her ninth rebound of the night, and out of the break, found Jorja Elliott wide open for the go-ahead layup. Lake Dallas then forced a turnover on Legacy’s inbound attempt to help seal the win. Josephine Elliott missed the front end of her one-and-one attempt, but Norris corralled the rebound and quickly put it up to push Lake Dallas through to the next round.
Looking ahead, Davis admits that her team needs to do a better job of boxing out in the next round, which will be against the winner of Boswell and Crowley.