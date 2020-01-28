While it rained 3-point shots all night for both sides in Tuesday night’s District 8-5A matchup, the game was ultimately decided by a bizarre fourth quarter sequence that featured two technical fouls, and eight straight Lake Dallas free throws.
Lake Dallas (15-5, 7-1) stretched its lead by making all six free throw attempts, and followed with two more foul shots from a separate foul to reach the final of 77-65. What was a tight contest with just over 10 seconds to play ended in a double-digit lead. It all started with an intentional foul call against Braswell (22-5, 7-1), followed by two technical fouls.
“If I had an answer I could explain it,” Braswell coach Lisa Williams said. “Nobody explained anything to me. I asked for an explanation, and they granted me a technical foul. At that point, eight straight points right there. You go from a two-point game to eight straight points.”
Lake Dallas senior Jo Elliot, who left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury before returning, drained all six at the line for the Lady Falcons which resulted from the technicals and intentional foul call.
Elliot led the team in scoring with 18 points.
“That was a huge senior moment,” Lake Dallas coach Katie Madison said. “A huge turn of events there. Ice in her veins. Just before that I told the girls that we would be shooting free throws the whole practice tomorrow, and then she does that.”
Braswell was undoubtedly hot from behind the arc. The second quarter was an onslaught from deep from both sides, as each team drained five threes in the quarter as the teams combined for 48 points. Aminah Hall was the hottest hand as she drained three-straight threes in the second quarter, but it was not enough to prevent Lake Dallas from taking a 36-32 lead into halftime.
Both teams made a combined 17 three-pointers in the game. Hall led the Lady Bengals, who entered the game ranked No. 8 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll, in three point makes with four, and in points with 18. Freshman Torie Sevier provided 12 points off the bench with 10 coming in the fourth quarter.
“[The second quarter] was really fun to watch,” Williams said. “The intensity was amazing. We need that production off the bench each and every night. We’re going to move on. You win some you lose some. We’ve got to keep grinding. We’ll go back to practice and work on perfecting things.”
No. 17 Lake Dallas spread the offense around with 17 points from Jorja Elliot, 14 points from Dorian Norris and 10 points from Diamond Wilson. The Lady Falcons now look to Little Elm on Friday at 7 p.m. Braswell will face off with Denton High at home on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
“This team is gritty and they fight tooth and nail,” Madison said. “They’re never out of it and you love that as a coach. They knew going in what a win here could do for us, and they just simply wanted to win. They wanted it.”