FRISCO — Facing the persistent pressure of Dallas Pinkston in the 4A bi-district playoff round, Sanger could have easily folded as many teams have this season when facing the No. 18 ranked Lady Vikings (26-5).
Pinkston has outscored its opponents by an average of over 36 points, largely because of its daunting pressure defense that leads to 22 steals per game and a hectic pace. Sanger (19-14) found a way to hang in there, though, breaking the press enough to force the Lady Vikings into backing off some.
While Sanger’s effort was admirable, it wasn’t enough as Pinkston pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated the Lady Indians 58-37 Monday night at Frisco Lebanon Trail, ending Sanger’s season.
“I never question the effort of these girls,” coach Derek Hilliard said. “I know how good Pinkston is, so I’m [proud] of these girls coming out and doing what they did and these freshmen playing big minutes.
“We gave up 21 points in the first quarter and against a good team you can’t expect to win with that. We battled back, but the pressure got to us early.”
A slow start plagued the Lady Indians as they trailed by 11 at the end of the first quarter, forcing them to press and rush more than they’d like.
It was difficult for Sanger to adjust to the pressure after a season in which the Lady Indians did not play a team this athletic and this aggressive on defense. Eventually, they settled in to make it a four-point game in the third quarter, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
“The environment was a little bit too much for us at first,” Hilliards said. “It’s hard because they’re athletic and they’re a different type of good. We don’t see that style of basketball in district and they play it night in and night out.”
The Lady Indians were led by junior Dillin Phoenix, who finished with nine points. Freshman Carly Schmucker had eight points of her own on the night, but the comeback effort was hampered when sophomore center Bella Ringenberg fouled out in the third quarter.
Despite losing three seniors, Sanger promises to be in the hunt for another playoff push in 2021. Right now, though, Hilliard is proud of the way his 2020 team played and is excited for his young talent to learn from this experience.
“This is probably the most fun group of girls I’ve coached in my entire career and they’re young,” Hilliard said. “Defensively we lose a lot in our three seniors, but the core we have coming back is exciting for the next few years.
“You talk about baptism by fire, this was it.”