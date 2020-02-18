HASLET — It’s been 12 years since Lake Dallas won a playoff game in girls basketball. Regardless of how rough Tuesday’s game started out, the Lady Falcons weren’t about to let that streak stand.
Behind a dominant 22-point night from senior forward Dorian Norris and clutch 3-point shooting in the second half from pretty much everyone, Lake Dallas rallied from a rocky start to cruise past Azle for a 67-47 win in a Class 5A Region I playoff opener at Haslet Eaton. The win was Lake Dallas’ first postseason victory since the 2007-08 season.
Azle, which led until the six minute mark of the third quarter, was held to eight points over the final eight minutes.
Lake Dallas will face Mansfield Legacy in the area round. No time or date had been set as of press time.
“I don’t think I knew it was 12 years; that’s crazy,” Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis said. “We just talked to the girls about making sure we stay ready. We got down in a hole early, never really panicked, didn’t have to call a timeout, and just steadily chipped away. We’ve had ballgames where that’s been the situation. They just know to settle down and get their bearings about them, and they just really fought back. That was a great second half — turning the tables.”
Along with Norris’ big night, Bailey Broughton had 17 points and Camryn Richardson chipped in 11. Overall, the Lady Falcons had nine 3-pointers, five coming in the second half. Broughton hit two treys as part of a 10-0 run early in the third that gave Lake Dallas (25-8) its first lead of the night. Clinging to a 41-37 lead later in the same frame, Richardson and Broughton drained two more 3-pointers to give Lake Dallas a 47-39 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Lake Dallas scored 20 points in the fourth to ice the win. It was a sharp turn of events considering the first half. Azle got 18 points from Regan Sawyer and led by as many as six points in the closing minutes of the first half.
“That’s what I talked to them about at halftime. I said, ‘Look, you’re 4-for-15 [from 3-point range]. This is what we do. You’ve guys have been in the gym putting in the extra work; these things are going to start falling, but let’s not just take the very first one. Let’s move it around, let’s attack, and let’s see what we can get after a couple of passes.’”