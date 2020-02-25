JUSTIN — There’s probably a historian of Lake Dallas girls basketball out there somewhere who can confirm whether or not the Lady Falcons have ever played in a region tournament. But after Tuesday night, few will bother to ask.
Because the only deep playoff run that really matters is the one they’re on right now.
Behind another strong night from senior Dorian Norris, who scored a game-high 20 points, Lake Dallas punched its ticket to the Class 5A Region I tournament in Snyder with a 50-43 win over Saginaw Boswell at Northwest High School.
The Lady Falcons (27-8) led by one point with 3:31 to play but outscored Boswell 9-3 the rest of the way.
Along with Norris’ big night, Jorja Elliott chipped in 15 points.
“I think it was just kind of getting to that time where they knew that if they didn’t hold them, that was going to be the end of their season,” first-year Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis said. “You’ve got seniors out there, sophomores and freshmen really fighting and not wanting this thing to end. They really stepped it up. I’m so proud of them.
“I’m telling you — never say die.”
Lake Dallas will need to carry that never-say-die mantra all the way to Snyder. They’ll take on defending state champion, Amarillo, in the region semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at The Coliseum on the campus of Western Texas College. Davis said her team will begin game planning immediately, but not before taking a deep breath and enjoying the latest win.
After all, nothing came easy against the Lady Pioneers. After jumping out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter, Lake Dallas gave up an equally impressive 13-2 run to Boswell, which eventually tied the game at 21 before Lake Dallas eked out a two-point lead heading into halftime.
Boswell, which got 14 points from Laylah Davis and 12 apiece from Nyanna Robertson and Allysa LaFontaine, rallied again late in the third quarter and pulled ahead on a 3-pointer from LaFontaine that gave them a 31-29 lead. Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Boswell was still leading 37-35.
That’s when Lake Dallas took over, rattling off a quick 6-0 run to take the lead for good. Robertson drilled another trey to pull Boswell to within one, but Norris and company were too much down the stretch.
“This means so much,” Norris said. “After each game, I’m so emotional. I’ll be emotional moving forward no matter what.”
Emotions aside, Jordan Davis said her team will be ready for Amarillo.
“The defending state champs. Whoo,” Davis said. “You’ve got to enjoy the journey. If you want to get to San Antonio, you’re going to have to beat the best. There’s Amarillo, Mansfield Timberview, and Wichita Falls Rider. That’s a really tough route right there. Amarillo is a great team. We’ll get a game plan together; we’ll probably be watching game film until Friday trying to figure out how to stop them. We’ll just try to go execute — go out to Snyder, Texas. I bet you these kids couldn’t point it out on a map — guaranteed.”