LEWISVILLE — Aubrey coach Ron Gathright liked his team’s chances against Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins heading into Monday’s Class 4A playoff opener. It just took the Lady Chaparrals a little longer than usual to seal a convincing win.
While they never trailed, the Lady Chaps led by only seven points nearing the midway point of the third quarter before their defense took over en route to a 55-30 win. Aubrey (18-13) closed the game with a dominant 24-6 run. Kaia Saylor, in just her third game back from injury, scored 15 points and was one of three Aubrey players to reach double figures.
Gabi Grisso added 13, and Kathimae Dow chipped in 12.
The victory is Aubrey’s fourth straight bi-district championship and sets up a date with the winner of Lake Worth and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy. Aubrey advanced to the third round last year.
This year’s area-round game is tentatively slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Keller Central.
“[Wilmer-Hutchins] was a lot better than I thought they were going to be, and it wasn’t our best effort. But we win and move on,” Gathright said. “We knew at halftime that if we played better defense, the rest would take care of itself.”
Aubrey struggled to protect the ball and bury easy shots in the first half but did a better job in the second as Wilmer-Hutchins was just starting to build momentum.
The Lady Eagles were led by Gracie Walker and Alydayshein McDade, who each scored 10 points. But as the game wore on, it was clear Wilmer-Hutchins didn’t have the firepower to keep up.
With her team leading 31-24 in the third, Rhianna Stevenson hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-0 Aubrey run to close the frame. Saylor scored five points during that surge, then added another bucket early in the fourth to extend the Chaps’ lead to 24.
On the night, Aubrey finished with four 3-pointers.
“We had way too many turnovers in the first half, but we did better in the second half,” Gathright said. “Whoever we play in the next round, we’re going to have to play a lot better to advance.”