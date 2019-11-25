Over the past three weeks, Evie Goetz has helped the Guyer Lady Wildcats race out to a 9-1 record — their best start in three years.
With Guyer on a roll, Goetz decided to keep the momentum going and get another item out of the way by choosing her college.
The junior announced her commitment to TCU via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
“I honestly never could have imagined I would be able to play at this high of a level for basketball,” Goetz said. “But it definitely was a dream. It’s crazy to see that this dream has become a reality.”
Goetz will join a TCU team that is currently 4-0. The Horned Frogs went 24-11 in 2018-2019, falling to Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament.
TCU went on to play in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament before losing to Arizona in the semifinals.
“I chose TCU because it felt like home,” Goetz said. “I was never happier than when I was on campus, and I had never had better relationships. I loved the culture of their program and how it truly is a family that pushes each other to be the best.”
Goetz has averaged 14 points and 2.6 assists per game this season. The 6-1 guard moved to Guyer from Flower Mound Marcus this past summer.
In the Lady Wildcats’ bi-district win over Marcus last season, Goetz scored a game-high 20 points. Now, she is an integral piece to a Guyer team with championship aspirations.
“This team is beyond special,” Goetz said. “The chemistry between everyone is amazing and each girl in the program is like a sister.”