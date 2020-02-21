RICHARDSON — Early in the second quarter of Friday night’s Class 6A Region I area clash between Guyer and Cedar Hill, the Lady Wildcats took an 11-point lead on a jump shot by Mariah Watson.
Guyer had dictated the pace and play of the game to that point, but that was all about to change.
By halftime, the Lady Wildcats’ lead had been cut to one. And by the fourth quarter, Guyer’s lead had evaporated completely.
“We got into foul trouble,” Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore said. “We got a couple of quick fouls and I feel like that hurt. We had a couple of girls who could rebound, and, maybe in hindsight you leave them in.”
Cedar Hill took its first lead with 4:01 left and maintained control until Bella Earle tied the game with 44.9 seconds remaining to eventually force overtime.
But the extra period belonged to the Lady Longhorns, as Cedar Hill prevailed 48-47 to knock off Guyer and end its season at Richardson Pearce High School.
“I can’t even put into words how proud I am of them,” Kilgore said. “This is my fourth year and my first graduating class. What they have accomplished is just amazing. They did everything I have ever asked.
“Their fight tonight — they didn’t come out on the right side that we wanted, but their fight was just unreal.”
After Guyer took its 11-point lead in the second quarter, Cedar Hill began to force turnovers with its full-court press, leading to easy transition points. The Lady Wildcats also struggled rebounding and at the free throw line, which allowed the Lady Longhorns to chip away at Guyer’s lead.
The Lady Wildcats went 13-of-25 at the charity stripe, shooting 52%.
“For us, we make free throws,” Kilgore said. “We normally make free throws. I think it was just the environment, the moment. All those things.”
Jade Thompson led Guyer in scoring in her final game, pouring in 14 points. TCU commit Evie Goetz added 10.
The Lady Wildcats will lose Thompson and senior Morgan Helgesen to graduation, but return Goetz, Earle and several others next year.
Guyer ends the year with an overall mark of 31-6 — its best single-season record in school history.
“It just shows you what they’ve accomplished and done in a short amount of time,” Kilgore said. “Coaches, you hear them say, ‘If I can have a 20-win season or a 25-win season.’ To get to [31] wins — and we played a tough schedule. We do that intentionally to prepare us for these moments. I'm super proud. I’m proud to be a coach at Guyer. I’m proud that this group of girls accomplished that. And they did it as a team.”