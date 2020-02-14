COPPELL — Two weeks ago, Guyer had a chance to all but lock up the outright District 5-6A title when the Lady Wildcats took on Keller.
But, 16 first-half turnovers led to Guyer never finding a rhythm offensively, as the Lady Wildcats played from behind all game. The result was Keller handing Guyer its first and only district loss, creating a tie atop the league standings in the process.
The Lady Wildcats and Lady Indians went on to share the 5-6A crown, but one item was still unresolved. Which team would be the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs?
Guyer answered that question emphatically on Friday afternoon.
Behind a game-high 18 points from TCU commit Evie Goetz, the Lady Wildcats blitzed Keller 64-39 at Coppell High School to earn the top spot out of 5-6A.
“It really ticked us off, for sure,” said Goetz of Guyer’s loss to Keller two weeks ago. “That loss was a hard one. I’m new here, but the first thing I learned coming from [Flower Mound] Marcus was if Guyer had a biggest rival, it’s Keller.
“I think getting that revenge was huge for us. It gave us the motivation to win.”
Guyer will now meet Hebron in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Flower Mound High School.
“While we want to celebrate this win, I think the most important thing is we have to get back to work tomorrow,” Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore said. “We’re going to have to work and take it one game at a time.”
The Lady Wildcats had four players finish in double figures. Bella Earle poured in 16 points, while Morgan Helgesen added 11. Jade Thompson scored all 10 of her points in the first half.
Guyer led 31-23 at halftime and then outscored Keller 17-7 in the third quarter. Goetz knocked down a deep 3-pointer to cap the Lady Wildcats’ dominant third period, which put Guyer up 48-30 going into the final frame.
“I think we just put four quarters together,” Kilgore said. “We were locked in and did the little things we have to do to win ballgames.”
The Lady Wildcats improved to 30-5 with the victory. Guyer enters the playoffs having won 13 of its last 14 games.
“I think the biggest thing for us was coming out and being able to execute for four quarters, offensively and defensively, with all of our players firing on all cylinders,” Kilgore said. “I feel like that’s what we did. That’s a huge thing. It’s always nice to get the win, but the most important thing is to see the continuity between the girls on offense and defense.”