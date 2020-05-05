Skip Townsend wasn’t planning on returning to the coaching ranks.
After spending 44 years at the high school level crafting a Hall of Fame career, Townsend retired in March 2017 after leading Argyle to its third-straight state title. Townsend and his wife, Sammye, who was on his staff at Argyle and Brock, were enjoying retirement living in Graford on Possum Kingdom Lake.
But a few weeks ago, Townsend got a call from former Ranger College women’s basketball coach Bill Foy. He was leaving, and Foy thought Townsend should take his place.
“[Foy] said, ‘You ought to come over here and take this job. You can live at your house and come over here and coach,’” Townsend said. “We hung up, and the next day Billy Gillispie called me.”
Gillispie, who most notably has been the head men’s basketball coach at Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech, coached at Ranger from 2015 until March of this year. He is currently the head coach at Tarleton, which is less than an hour from Ranger.
Still, Townsend wasn’t completely sold.
“We still thought that was pretty far-fetched,” Townsend said. “But we went up and met all the people at Ranger, and after that, I just couldn’t turn the job down. Everybody you meet up there — it’s a great place. It’s awesome.”
Townsend’s hire was official last Friday, ending his three-year coaching hiatus.
In more than four decades as a high school head coach, Townsend compiled a 1,081-395 record, winning nine state championships. His teams appeared in 19 regional tournaments and 11 state tournaments.
Townsend was inducted into the Texas Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame in July 2018 and was inducted into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
At Argyle, Townsend won his 1,000th career game and guided the Lady Eagles to four consecutive state title game appearances. That streak continued this past year under Townsend’s former assistant and current Argyle head coach Chance Westmoreland, who led the Lady Eagles to their seventh-straight appearance in the championship game.
Townsend is now formulating a plan to transfer his success at the high school level to college.
“I still wake up at 6 o’clock in the morning thinking about that,” Townsend said. “It’s going to be a hands-on deal. I’ve been a head coach for 44 years. I know how to run the program and get around kids. I’ve got a culture, we just have to get the culture in there.
“We’re going to go in there the first day and lay the rules down. The next day we’re getting the basketballs out and it’s going to be hard-nose basketball from then on. That’s all I know. And have some fun.”
Townsend said what will aid him in the transition to the college level will be his staff. His top assistant, Kamy London, played for Townsend at Brock and was the MVP of the state tournament her sophomore, junior and senior years, winning three state titles — two under Townsend and one under Westmoreland. She also played collegiately at TCU.
In addition to London, Sammye Townsend will also assist her husband like she did at Argyle and Brock.
“Sammye has agreed to help me out a little bit,” Townsend said. “[London] is going to do a great job for me. I’ve got a great staff and am looking forward to it.”
The biggest hurdle for Townsend has been on the recruiting side. After 44 years of getting calls from college coaches asking about his players, Townsend is now the one making the calls.
Some of them have even been international.
“It’s a new adventure calling kids and trying to get them to come play for you,” Townsend said. “Recruiting, I’ve never been involved. I’ve been on the other end a lot, but never on this end. I’ve made calls everywhere — Iceland, Sweden, Trinidad and Tobago. We’re looking for players. It’s really exciting. We’re kind of behind a little bit, so we’ve been hustling.”
Townsend inherits a program at Ranger that went 22-8 last season. Under Foy, the Lady Rangers advanced to three straight appearances in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region V tournament.
Last season, Ranger climbed as high as No. 21 in the NJCAA national rankings.
“It’s a great place for kids to come out and play basketball,” Townsend said. “It’s a great basketball atmosphere.”