A disciplined approach has helped Lake Dallas get to where they are now.
The Lady Falcons (21-6) rarely enter a game with doubts, a mindset that has helped set up a regional semifinal appearance against defending Class 5A champion and No. 1-ranked Amarillo (35-2) at 4 p.m. Friday in Snyder
While her team clearly has a daunting task in front of them, first-year Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis knows her team has the poise to handle anything thrown at them.
“We haven’t talked about [being underdogs],” Davis said. “We’ve just continued focusing on who’s next on our schedule and not getting too far ahead. They’ve just bought in with what we’re doing with our game plan and that’s what’s made us successful and helped us go on a run here.”
Coming off of back-to-back narrow playoff wins, it would be easy to mark those down as the Lady Falcons’ best showcase of resilience and discipline. However, a far more significant milestone passed nearly two months ago on the horizon of district play.
Davis watched her team lose to Princeton by three, before losing to Class 4A Krum by 10 and then starting district off with a 14-point loss to Braswell. Injuries plagued the Lady Falcons over that week, and it was a hurdle that tested their character.
“That was the stretch where we had adversity to deal with,” Davis said. “We were missing different [players] throughout those three games, but it was that first point where we faced adversity. We had to grow up a lot.
“Now it’s helped us in tough positions, because they’ve been there.”
Since then, Lake Dallas has rattled off 10 wins in its last 11 games, including three playoff victories and a win over Braswell to tie for first place in District 8-5A.
Over the past two playoff games, the Lady Falcons pulled out a three-point win over Mansfield Legacy and a seven-point win over Boswell that was a one-point game with 3:31 left.
Time after time, they’ve had just enough will to overcome the challenge in front of them.
Now, against a fast-paced, pressing and skilled Amarillo team, Davis and her girls know they’ll need their best game of the year to extend their season.
“Playing the last two teams who really pressure, they’ve had to grow up,” Davis said. “It’ll be a lot more of the same [press] on Friday as well, but there’s never a lot of panic. They just find ways to fight and claw and dig out of it because they’re not ready to see their season end just yet.”