Ryan defeated Denton 41-37 in both teams’ District 8-5A opener.
Jadan Mitchell led the way scoring for the Lady Raiders (4-12, 1-0) with 13 points, and four 3-pointers. Halle Rucker added 10 points.
Ryan led for much of the game, not letting up a lead after a couple minutes into the first quarter until Denton (4-14, 0-1) tied the game at 28 with just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Ryan head coach Monesha Allen wanted to see her team defend the paint down the stretch.
“You always want to make your free throws,” Allen said. “You want to finish those shots in the paint. We did miss some shots late, but we were able to prevail. We’ve got to finish more chances — if you aren’t making shots you have to get stops, and we gave up some easy baskets.”
Ryan shot well from the free throw line as Denton racked up 18 team fouls. Ryan made 15 of 24 free throw attempts.
Denton coach Atraviya Thomas thought her team fought well to overcome a slow shooting start. Ja’Teija Brown led Denton in scoring with 19 points. Katroy Rogers added 10.
“Nothing really started going our way until the fourth quarter,” Thomas said. “Us being able to play our game, versus their game, is the key to winning the game. We have to execute our gameplan. We never quit, so I’m very happy with that. We have to fight and push until the final buzzer. The good thing about playing Ryan is it’s a crosstown rival — with that intensity you get, you see how you’ll have to play to compete the rest of district.”
Mitchell made two big 3-point shots down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Denton tied the game for the first time since early in the game at 28 with just over five minutes to play in the game. The two teams traded buckets before Mitchell drained a 3 with a foul, and made her free throw to complete the 4-point play and give her team a 34-30 lead.
She hit another 3 in transition immediately after to put Ryan up 38-32. Ryan finished the game going 4-for-5 from the free throw line to close the game.
“Jadan made two huge shots,” Allen said. “Those shots gave us some energy and life. Plays you can have like that help out tremendously. That’s what she likes to do and she works on it. If she’s hot, we’re in a good position”
Both teams return to action on Friday. Ryan faces off with Krum at 2:15 p.m. while Denton hosts Northwest at 6:15 p.m.