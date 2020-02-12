The girls basketball regular season came to an end on Tuesday night, and now, nine Denton-area teams will prepare to make their playoff runs.
Guyer, Braswell, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Aubrey, Sanger, Krum, Pilot Point and Ponder have all clinched their spot in the tournament. Argyle, Aubrey and Ponder won outright district championships, while Guyer, Braswell and Lake Dallas took home a share of the crown.
All that is left to be decided is who these teams will play in the bi-district round.
Some matchups have been set. Argyle will play Godley in the 4A Region I bi-district round at 4 p.m. next Monday at UT Arlington. Krum will also play at UT Arlington, with its game against Glen Rose immediately following Argyle at 6 p.m.
But many other first-round games have yet to be determined.
Guyer won't know its bi-district opponent until Friday night at the earliest. The Lady Wildcats play Keller at 4:15 p.m. on Friday at Coppell High School in a seeding game.
The winner will be the No. 1 seed out of District 5-6A and the loser will be No. 2. Guyer and Keller shared the 5-6A title.
Braswell and Lake Dallas also shared their district title. The Lady Falcons will be the No. 1 seed out of District 8-5A and the Lady Bengals will be No. 2, but they will each have to wait a little longer to know who they play.
District 7-5A has yet to sort itself out, with several teams jockeying for control.
Aubrey took home the District 11-4A championship for the second straight year with Sanger finishing third. The Lady Chaparrals will play Wilmer-Hutchins in the 4A Region II bi-district round at 7 p.m. next Monday at Lewisville High School.
The Lady Indians will meet Dallas Pinkston at 7 p.m. next Monday in the 4A Region II bi-district round at Frisco Lebanon Trail High School.
The Ponder Lady Lions won the District 9-3A title and are currently awaiting their first-round opponent.
Pilot Point, meanwhile, has a seeding game against Gunter at 6 p.m. on Friday at Collinsville High School. The winner will be the third seed out of 9-3A, while the loser will be fourth.
If Pilot Point wins, it will play Bells at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Celina High School. If Pilot Point loses, it will play Howe at 8 p,m. next Tuesday at Celina High School.