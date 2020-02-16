The road to San Antonio begins on Monday for five Denton-area girls basketball teams.
Braswell, Argyle, Krum, Aubrey and Sanger will all be fighting for their playoff lives in the bi-district round.
The Lady Bengals, which finished the regular season 25-6 and won a share of their first district title, will meet Saginaw in the Class 5A Region I bi-district round. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Irving High School.
Braswell has never won a playoff game.
Argyle and Krum will both play at UT Arlington's College Park Center in the Class 4A Region I bi-district round.
The Lady Eagles will collide with Godley at 4 p.m., while the Lady Bobcats take on Glen Rose immediately after at 6 p.m. Argyle won the District 8-4A title and Krum finished fourth, but the Lady Bobcats handed the Lady Eagles their lone loss in district play.
Aubrey and Sanger round out local teams playing on Monday.
The Lady Chaparrals will play Wilmer-Hutchins in the 4A Region II bi-district round at 7 p.m. at Lewisville High School. Aubrey is fresh off winning its second consecutive District 11-4A championship.
Sanger, meanwhile, will take on Dallas Pinkston at 7 p.m. at Frisco Lebanon Trail High School.
Guyer, Lake Dallas, Ponder and Pilot Point will play their bi-district playoff games on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats beat Keller last Friday night in a seeding game to earn the top spot out of District 5-6A. Guyer will play Hebron at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night at Flower Mound High School.
Lake Dallas will play Azle in the 5A Region I bi-district round at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at Haslet Eaton High School. The Lady Falcons won a share of the District 8-5A title with Braswell and are the No. 1 seed from that district.
Ponder, which won the District 9-3A title, will play Whitewright at 6 p.m. at Prosper High School. Pilot Point lost its seeding game against Gunter last Friday night and will be the fourth seed from 9-3A.
The Lady Bearcats will play Howe at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Celina High School.
State Playoff Pairings
Monday
Class 5A: Braswell vs. Saginaw, Irving, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A; Argyle vs. Godley, UT-Arlington, 4 p.m.
Class 4A: Krum vs. Glen Rose, UT-Arlington, 6 p.m.
Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Wilmer Hutchins, Lewisville, 7 p.m.
Class 4A: Sanger vs. Dallas Pinkston, Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Hebron, Flower Mound, 6 p.m.
Class 5A: Lake Dallas vs. Azle, Haslet Eaton, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Howe, Celina, 8 p.m.
Class 3A: Ponder vs. Whitewright, Prosper, 7 p.m.