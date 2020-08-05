Over the past year, Braswell's Alisa Williams has watched as a number of prominent teams courted her.
Schools like Oklahoma State, LSU, Ohio State, Houston, Texas Tech and TCU all reached out, offering her a scholarship.
While Williams said the recruiting process was enjoyable, her search for a college eventually came back around to a school not far from Braswell — TCU.
And in the end, it was the proximity to home, coupled with strong relationships with TCU's coaching staff, that led Williams to the Horned Frogs. The junior announced her commitment to TCU via Twitter on Wednesday night.
"I chose TCU because it's always been a dream school of mine," Williams aid. "I love how it's a big family environment, and they are always having fun. It's also close to home, and in Texas, which I love."
Williams was the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2019-20 Impact Player of the Year, averaging 10.8 points and 6 rebounds per game.
She was also named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A all-state team, helping the Lady Bengals win a share of their first district title. Braswell ended the season 26-7 overall and won its first playoff game before bowing out to Mansfield Timberview in the area round.
With two seasons left with the Lady Bengals, Williams still has plenty of time before she arrives in Fort Worth. But when she gets there, she will join a TCU team that finished 22-7 overall and 13-5 in Big 12 play last year.
Williams will also link up with Guyer senior Evie Goetz at TCU, who committed to the Horned Frogs last year. Goetz was a Class 6A TGCA all-state selection last year.
"I feel like the Big 12 will give me great challenges, but I think of it as a great opportunity to showcase my talents among the best," Williams said. "I'm grateful to be blessed with the talents and athleticism to be able to have these opportunity.