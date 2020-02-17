IRVING — Behind a complete team effort, the Braswell Lady Bengals picked up the first postseason win in program history Monday night with a 63-44 win over Saginaw in the 5A Region I bi-district round. Alisa Williams led Braswell (26-6, 10-2) with 27 points, 12 of which were from deep.
Aminah Hall followed up with 11 points for Braswell, while Tiarah Starks added eight points. The Lady Bengals were able to score more than 15 points in three quarters in the win. Williams led all scorers. Williams jump-started the offense with 10 in the first quarter.
“Her shooting was huge,” coach Lisa Williams said. “Our shooting as a whole was big. That’s something we’ve been focusing on. It’s one of those things that is necessary to carry a team through the playoffs.”
Saginaw (19-13, 9-5) jumped out to an early lead before Braswell settled into the ballgame. After getting the scoring rolling from the free-throw line, Braswell rattled off six unanswered points to take a lead before Trinity Barnes hit a big 3 off the bench. Barnes put Braswell up 11-5 before Alisa Williams scored nine straight points via the 3 ball to get Braswell up 23-7. Barnes finished with eight points.
The Lady Bengals dominated the offensive boards early, including a handful of offensive rebounds that led to Alisa Williams getting the final shot of the first quarter to go from 3, giving Braswell a good boost of momentum. Braswell rode Williams’ scoring and the team’s energy into a strong second quarter and a 33-20 lead at halftime. Braswell would not relinquish the lead moving forward.
Williams had 15 at the break. She and her teammates never let Saginaw chain together points.
It was a response Lisa Williams was looking for after a loss to end the regular season.
“Tonight was a complete team effort,” Williams said. “I’m glad that one is over. We came out and played hard. We still have some things we need to work on but overall, I’m OK with how we played. We had more execution tonight.”
Braswell will face Mansfield Timberview on Friday in the area round. Timberview defeated Eastern Hills 84-20 on Monday to advance. A location is yet to be determined.