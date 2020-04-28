Rhyle McKinney put one final bow on her illustrious high school career by being named the Class 4A Player of the Year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
The Argyle senior had already been selected to the TABC 4A all-state team, in addition to being named 4A and under Player of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
McKinney was tabbed to the TGCA 4A all-state team and was named District 8-4A MVP, as well as MVP of the 4A Region I tournament. The SMU signee was also named MVP of the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area team for the second consecutive season.
“It means a lot,” McKinney said earlier this spring of the honors as they started to roll in. “The work I’ve put in the last few years has really shown, for me and for other people. I think I’ve grown as a person and player. Being named MVP just shows I started out not where I wanted, but by working hard, you can get where you want.”
McKinney led the Lady Eagles to their seventh-straight state championship game appearance in March. Argyle lost a heartbreaker to Fairfield in overtime of the 4A title game, coming up just short of its sixth-straight crown.
During McKinney's time at Argyle, the Lady Eagles went 137-23, won three state titles and lost just one playoff game. She averaged 23 points per game in the postseason en route to becoming one of the most decorated players in school history.
“There are kids that don’t ever get the chance to do what I’ve done or my team has done,” McKinney said. “Honestly, I enjoy so much looking back on every moment I had playing here. I’m super thankful for every part of it and the teammates and coaches I had.”