LUBBOCK — Rhyle McKinney gave Argyle fans an encore performance on Saturday afternoon.
After stealing the show with a game-high 33 points in the Lady Eagles' win over No. 1 Canyon in the Class 4A Region I semifinal on Friday night, McKinney flashed her brilliance yet again.
The senior scored Argyle's first 26 points and went on to lead all scorers with 32, lifting the Lady Eagles past Bridgeport 42-38 in the 4A Region I final at Lubbock Christian.
“It’s my last year. It’s my last run,” said McKinney, who is currently chasing state title No. 4. “I want another ring and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Argyle now advances to the state tournament for the seventh straight year. The Lady Eagles are two wins from securing their sixth consecutive state championship, and will play in the 4A semifinal at the Alamodome in San Antonio at either 1:30 or 3 p.m. next Friday.
McKinney, meanwhile, was awarded region tournament MVP for the second straight year, scoring 65 points in just two games.
“A few games ago, I could not make a shot from the mid-range, so I just worked on it a lot, and my coaches were so confident in me and my teammates,” McKinney said. “They did all they could to give me the ball in important moments, and I was able to score.”
Despite struggling a few weeks ago, McKinney shot 10-for-16 from the field, 3-for-6 from 3-point range and 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. But McKinney's points did not come easy, as Bridgeport was physical with her all game.
In the second quarter, McKinney attempted a step-back trey and was knocked down. After struggling to get up, McKinney made her way down the court limping due to pain in her ankle. Following the second quarter, McKinney fell to the ground on an off-ball play and remained on the ground for a while as she held her back.
Although she was banged up, McKinney played the entire 32 minutes. Argyle head coach Chance Westmoreland was impressed with McKinney’s toughness and thought she did a great job bouncing back.
Westmoreland added that he thinks she is the best player in the state.
“She just likes the biggest stage,” Westmoreland said. “She’s just an incredible player. She’s an ultimate competitor. She’ll do whatever it takes to win, and we needed every bit of it today.”
Despite McKinney’s success, Argyle’s win did not come easy as the Lady Eagles trailed 20-17 going into halftime. In the first half, Argyle shot 37% from the field.
At the break, Westmoreland made adjustments which led to Argyle outscoring Bridgeport 25-18 in the final two quarters.
“We knew we really had to step up our defense and we had to be tougher than them,” Westmoreland said. “In the first half, they were a lot more strong and physical than we were and in the second half, I thought we did a good job. Then we just kept pushing the ball. Rhyle carried us offensively all game, but in the fourth quarter we started to get some other scoring and that was big.”
After maintaining a lead in the second half, two steals in the last three minutes of the game helped the Lady Eagles secure their region title. One of the steals was by McKinney under Bridgeport’s basket, keeping the Sissies from chipping away at the Lady Eagles’ six-point lead.
“It was really big,” McKinney said. “Plays like that get your teammates hyped up and it gives you a lot of confidence.”