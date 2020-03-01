The Argyle Lady Eagles and head coach Chance Westmoreland are very familiar with the UIL state basketball tournament.
Argyle is headed back to San Antonio's Alamodome looking for its sixth straight state championship and Westmoreland will be looking for his third straight title at the helm of the Lady Eagles after winning two state titles while at Brock.
Argyle (32-6) will take on Fredericksburg (33-8) in the second Class 4A semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday following the Fairfield (33-4) and Dallas Lincoln (26-8) semifinal at 1:30 p.m.
The Lady Eagles punched their ticket to San Antonio by winning the Region II championship on Saturday with a 42-38 win over Bridgeport. This followed Argyle's 41-38 victory over No. 1-ranked Canyon in the regional semifinal on Friday.
Fredericksburg captured the Region IV title with a 53-40 win over Salado.
Dallas Lincoln is back at the state tournament after knocking off Melissa 55-45 to win the Region II crown. Argyle defeated Dallas Lincoln 53-51 in last year's state semifinal game before defeating Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 49-41 for the state championship.
Fairfield earned its spot by defeating Hardin-Jefferson 54-50 to capture the Region III title.
Friday's semifinal winners will advance to the Class 4A title game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
2020 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament
March 5-7, 2020
Alamodome, San Antonio
Thursday, March 5
Conference 1A Semifinals
8:30 a.m. – Lipan (33-3) vs. Chireno (27-9)
10:00 a.m. – Nazareth (29-8) vs. Veribest (27-10)
Conference 3A Semifinals
1:30 p.m. – Shallowater (37-2) vs. Schulenburg (34-4)
3:00 p.m. – Woodville (35-4) vs. Winnsboro (29-7)
Conference 5A Semifinals
7:00 p.m. – College Station (32-7) vs. Frisco Liberty (29-11)
8:30 p.m. – San Antonio Veterans Memorial (31-7) vs. Mansfield Timberview (31-8)
Friday, March 6
Conference 2A Semifinals
8:30 a.m. – Gruver (36-2) vs. Grapeland (34-5)
10:00 a.m. – Muenster (35-4) vs. Mason (29-8)
Conference 4A Semifinals
1:30 p.m. – Fairfield (33-4) vs. Dallas Lincoln (26-8)
3:00 p.m. – Argyle (32-6) vs. Fredericksburg (33-8)
Conference 6A Semifinals
7:00 p.m. – Cypress Creek (40-0) vs. McKinney (22-12)
8:30 p.m. – Duncanville (38-3) vs. Converse Judson (33-8)
Saturday, March 7
8:30 a.m. – Conference 1A Final
10:00 a.m. – Conference 3A Final
1:30 p.m. – Conference 2A Final
3:00 p.m. – Conference 5A Final
7:00 p.m. – Conference 4A Final
8:30 p.m. – Conference 6A Final