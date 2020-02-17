ARLINGTON — It’s almost become routine at this point.
When the postseason begins, Argyle raises its game to another level. And Monday afternoon was no different.
On a quest for their sixth consecutive state championship, the Lady Eagles kicked off their latest playoff run with a dominant statement, smothering Godley 57-17 in the Class 4A Region I bi-district round at UT Arlington’s College Park Center.
“We just have to focus on one game at a time,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “That was a good win for us. But now we’ve punched our ticket to the next round, and I’ve already talked to them about coming back and having two good practices before we play again on Thursday. Whoever our opponent will be, they’re going to be good and we have to be ready to play.”
Argyle will play Snyder in the area round at Eastland High on Thursday, although the time was yet to be announced late Monday.
The Lady Eagles have now won 36 straight playoff games dating back to 2014. Argyle had eight different players score in Monday’s win, led by SMU commit Rhyle McKinney’s game-high 20 points. Bailey Timmons added 13 points of her own.
“[That balance] is huge,” Westmoreland said. “They ran a triangle-and-two and a box-and-one a lot. They ran that, and Bailey and Rhyle were both able to score. I thought we just made the right basketball play. I thought we did a lot of really good things, and that’s what we need going forward.’
Argyle jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Eagles took a 24-11 lead into halftime and then put the clamps on defensively.
Godley managed just six points in the second half and was held scoreless in the third quarter. Argyle outscored the Lady Wildcats 33-6 in the final two quarters.
“The defensive effort was big,” McKinney said. “We knew they were a big 3-point shooting team. That’s what we’ve been working on all week. We wanted to be a better defensive team, and I think it really showed tonight.”
The Lady Eagles improved to 28-6 overall with the victory.
“I’m proud of them,” Westmoreland said. “I was kind of nervous about playing on a Monday without school, but our kids were really focused this morning in our shootaround. And they’ve been in big games before. But this is a new season. And it’s playoff season. They like to play in this environment. I thought we looked good.”