SAN ANTONIO — The Alamodome has become quite a familiar destination for the Argyle Lady Eagles — and for good reason.
For the seventh-straight year, Argyle is back at the state tournament. Six of those trips have been to San Antonio, which has hosted the event since 2015.
And for the Lady Eagles, the Alamo city has become a fan favorite.
Argyle has won five consecutive state championships in San Antonio and is now two wins away from claiming its sixth-straight title. The Lady Eagles’ first obstacle in doing so will be Fredericksburg in the Class 4A semifinal at 3 p.m. on Friday.
“They just play so hard,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said of Fredericksburg. “They scrap for every possession. Make or miss, they want to trap. You’ve got to make good outlet passes. We’ve got to be smart. All of them rebound well and attack the basket.”
The Lady Billies (33-8) have won 19 consecutive games and have dominated teams during their winning streak. Fredericksburg’s only game in that span decided by single digits was a 67-58 victory over Liberty Hill in the region quarterfinal.
Audrey Spurgin leads the Lady Billies in scoring, averaging 14.1 points per game. But Fredericksburg has two other players that average double figures in Brittley Bowers (12.1 points) and Ella Hartmann (11.1 points).
“What they’ve done in the playoffs has been pretty impressive, dominating all of their games,” Westmoreland said. “They’re that team that can look average at times, but they hit a couple of 3-pointers, get a couple of steals, and they go on runs.”
Argyle, meanwhile has won 40 consecutive playoff games dating back to 2015.
The Lady Eagles (32-6) are coming off two thrilling wins in the regional tournament last weekend, including a 41-38 victory over No. 1 Canyon in the region semifinal.
Senior Rhyle McKinney was instrumental in Argyle punching its ticket to San Antonio, pouring in a game-high 32 points in the Lady Eagles’ win over Bridgeport in the region final. McKinney scored Argyle’s first 26 points in that contest and was later named Region I tournament MVP for the second-straight year.
“[The key against Fredericksburg] is going to be a fast start," Westmoreland said. "We’ve got experience down there. We need to be focused defensively and know that their press and traps are coming. We have to make them pay for those. We can’t get into their game. We have to take good shots and attack them. We don’t want them to get hot and stay in the game."
The winner of Argyle vs. Fredericksburg will advance to the 4A championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday night and will take on the winner of Dallas Lincoln vs. Fairfield.