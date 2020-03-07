SAN ANTONIO — Six years ago, Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland was the head coach at Brock and left the Frank Erwin Center in Austin with a runner-up medal. Brock came into that 2014 state tournament as the five-time defending Class 2A state champions, and similar to Argyle on Saturday, were going for six in a row.
As history repeated itself on Saturday — Argyle suffered a gut-wrenching 40-39 overtime loss to Fairfield — Westmoreland had tears in his eyes as he admitted the previous loss stuck with him for a good 18 months.
He blamed himself then, and he blames himself now.
“This loss is 100% on me,” Westmoreland said during Argyle’s postgame press conference. “I didn’t do a good job of making adjustments. We had a good lead and played great the first half. Fairfield came out in the second half with a 1-2-2 [defense], and we quit attacking. That’s my fault.
“That’s where I failed. We’ve seen 1-2-2 traps before and beat them. I just didn’t do a good job.”
Westmoreland was referring to a rough second half in which Argyle, which led 25-11 at the break, went into a tailspin on both ends of the court as Fairfield slowly got itself back into the game. By the end of third quarter — a frame Fairfield use to outscore Argyle 11-2 — Argyle’s lead had been trimmed to five. By the end of regulation, it was 34-34.
Argyle jumped out to a 3-point lead in the extra frame, but Fairfield still had all the momentum and ultimately won when it not only rallied but took a 3-point lead of its own with 2.5 seconds left. Argyle simply didn’t have enough.
“I told the girls that I’ve been in this situation before when trying to go for six [straight championships],” Westmoreland said. “It’s hard to do; that’s why only one team has done it so far. I don’t blame anyone except me.”
Senior Brooklyn Carl disagreed with her coach’s assessment of his performance.
“It shows how much he cares for us. But he’s not the reason we lost,” Carl said. “We all messed up in different ways. We just didn’t have our game. It was who was going to have the last possession. I just hate that he’s blaming himself.”
Despite the loss, Argyle can hang its hat on plenty of positives. What many would argue is the most impressive part about this run of five state title wins and a shot at a sixth is that most people likely thought it would have ended after the first three.
Argyle won the 2015, 2016 and 2017 titles under Skip Townsend, who retired shortly thereafter with nine titles to his name (six at Brock, three at Argyle). On top of that, a certain someone named Vivian Gray along with a star-studded cast of seniors graduated.
Westmoreland not only came in and guided his program to the 2018 crown but did it again in 2019.
“I know how much this hurts them, and I am hurting, too,” Westmoreland said. “But we won’t be defined by this. These girls did everything I asked, and at the end of the day, that’s what you want.”