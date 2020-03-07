You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
SAN ANTONIO — Rhyle McKinney walked off the Alamodome court at the end of regulation shaking her head in disbelief.
Fairfield had just sent the game into overtime on a last-second layup after McKinney missed the second of two free throws that would have given Argyle a three-point lead. Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland met his senior near midcourt, put two hands on her head and pulled her in close.
He told McKinney to stop being so hard on herself.
“Coach Westmoreland has always been there for me,” McKinney said. “He’s made me the player I am today. Him coming over to me — he has so much confidence and trust in me.”
That trust was on display in the extra period, as Westmoreland put the ball in McKinney’s hands nearly every trip down the floor. And trailing by three with three seconds left in overtime, the game once again rested on McKinney’s shoulders.
McKinney was fouled shooting a 3-pointer, and after making the first two free throws, missed the third. She got her own miss and managed to get a shot off before the horn, but it refused to go down.
Fairfield, which once trailed by as many as 15 points, had completed the improbable, rallying to stun Argyle 40-39 on Saturday night to claim the Class 4A championship.
The loss snapped a 41-game playoff winning streak for Argyle, as well as Argyle’s streak of five-straight state titles.
“We’re not going to be defined by tonight,” Westmoreland said. “For three years, we shouldn’t have won. Nobody picked us to. Everybody in that room is a champion. They’ve got gold medals and won. That’s what we’re going to be defined as.”
Argyle guard Brooklyn Carl #11 passes off next to Fairfield guard Jarahle Daniels #3 in a 4A final on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049807A
Argyle forward Shelby Henches #35 battles Fairfield center Braden Bossier #34 for a rebound in a 4A final on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049807A
Argyle guard Rhyle McKinney #5 after missing her third free throw in OT that could have sent the game into a second OT in a 4A final on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049807A
Argyle guard Rhyle McKinney #5 was trapped and lost the ball in closing second of regulation preventing her team from winning in a 4A final on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049807A
Argyle guard Brooklyn Carl #11 passes off next to Fairfield guard Jarahle Daniels #3 in a 4A final on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049807A
Argyle bench celebrates after a three in a 4A final on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049807A
Argyle guard Rhyle McKinney #5 drives on Fairfield guard Shadasia Brackens #20 in a 4A final on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049807A
Argyle forward Shelby Henches #35 battles Fairfield center Braden Bossier #34 for a rebound in a 4A final on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049807A
Argyle guard Rhyle McKinney #5 shoots over defense of Fairfield guard Jarahle Daniels #3 in a 4A final on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049807A
McKinney finished her final game in an Argyle uniform with a game-high 25 points, scoring 10 in the first quarter.
She helped Argyle build an 18-3 lead with 6:22 left in the second quarter, but from that point forward, Argyle’s offense started to sputter.
Fairfield outscored Argyle 29-14 in the fourth quarter and overtime, as Argyle went on several scoring droughts spanning three minutes or longer.
“This loss is 100% on me,” Westmoreland said. “I didn’t do a good job of making adjustments. We had a good lead and played a great first half. They came out in a 1-2-2 and we quit attacking. And that’s my fault.”
Argyle went nearly seven minutes without scoring from the middle of the third quarter until 6:24 left in the final frame. Rachel Fields finally ended the drought, but the offensive woes allowed Fairfield to whittle Argyle’s lead down completely.
Argyle ends its season at 33-7 overall. The Lady Eagles will graduate McKinney, Brooklyn Carl, Abby Williams, Kiley Lavelle and Grace Freeman.
“What a three-year ride we’ve been on,” Westmoreland said. “This loss is going to hurt tonight and it’s going to hurt tomorrow. But they’re going to look back, and there’s probably not one basketball player in the state of Texas that wouldn’t want to be [McKinney, Bailey Timmons or Carl]. What program wouldn’t? That’s why nobody has won six-[straight] except for one team. Because it’s so hard to do.”
REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.