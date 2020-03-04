Take a trip down to Argyle High School, and the state championship monuments are impossible to miss.
Scattered along the walkway to the entrance of the gym are four Texas-shaped tributes to the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 teams that won it all. A fifth monument for the 2019 championship team isn’t up yet, but is coming soon.
Because for the past five years, the Lady Eagles have left no doubt about who reigns supreme in Class 4A. Argyle has won five consecutive state titles and is just two victories away from its sixth straight championship — a feat that has only been accomplished one other time.
The monuments outside the gym and the banners inside are testaments to just how dominant the Lady Eagles have been.
But the driving force behind Argyle’s incredible run, especially this season, are the tight-knit relationships everyone on the team has forged.
“Everything we do here, we do it together,” senior Rhyle McKinney said. “That’s our motto this year. We’ve stuck together through everything — the ups and downs and through it all. To bring another [championship] back here would be pretty awesome.”
You don’t have to look far to understand what McKinney is talking about.
Argyle’s mantra since the start of the season has been “To6ether.” The one-word slogan is plastered on T-shirts and the Lady Eagles’ social media, symbolizing Argyle’s push for six consecutive state championships.
“Every year, our closeness as a team has gotten a little bit better,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “When I first came here, that was the culture we wanted to make. From day one, we tried to create a culture where we had closeness. These kids stick together.
“When other people say, ‘Hey, we love how hard your team plays.’ That’s what makes me happy. To me, it shows our team is willing to do whatever. They just love each other.”
That willingness to do whatever it takes to win is evident by how every player has readily embraced their specific role.
McKinney, who so many have dubbed Argyle’s “senior superstar,” has undoubtedly been the face of the team this season, averaging 20.4 points per game. At the Class 4A Region I tournament last week, McKinney scored 33 points in a win against No. 1 Canyon in the semifinal.
She followed that performance up with a 32-point outing against Bridgeport, scoring Argyle’s first 26 points to help the Lady Eagles punch their ticket to San Antonio. McKinney was named MVP of the region tournament for the second straight season for her efforts.
But true to Argyle’s motto, she’ll be the first to tell you none of it would be possible without those around her.
“They’re super important,” said McKinney of her teammates. “People will say I have a lot of points, but we won the game against Canyon because of our defense.”
McKinney’s teammates understand their roles, too.
Senior Brooklyn Carl, who is the only starter from Argyle’s 2016-2017 championship team, averages just 3.8 points per game. But the all-state guard contributes greatly in other ways, primarily through assists and lockdown defense.
Carl averages a team-high 7.7 assists per game and is often tasked with guarding the opposition’s best player.
“It’s really important [to know your role],” Carl said. “Even if you don’t score, if you don’t do your role, we’re not going to win. Just because Rhyle can score -- we need other people to rebound to get her the ball, or pass her the ball and not turn it over.”
Senior Abby Williams is another prime example of Argyle’s unselfishness permeating throughout the team.
Williams has knocked down plenty of clutch shots in her career, but this season, is only averaging 3.6 points per game. Instead of scoring, Williams has made a living cleaning the glass. She is currently second on the team in rebounds, averaging 4.7 per game.
“We know Rhyle is going to score,” Williams said. “Especially Brooklyn and I, we’ve talked about it. We know our job is not necessarily to score. If we’re open we need to hit our shots, but Brooklyn knows her job is to get the ball to Rhyle and Bailey [Timmons]. I know I have to get the rebounds to get the ball to Brooklyn so we can run the play.
“We know what we have to do, because that’s what it takes to win.”
That willingness to do whatever it takes to win extends to Argyle’s final two seniors, Kiley Lavelle and Grace Freeman.
Lavelle, who had an emergency appendectomy last week and is out for the season, still made the trip to Lubbock to cheer on her team in the region tournament. Freeman, meanwhile, is described by Westmoreland as the team's leader on the bench and the ultimate teammate.
"This group of seniors is special to me," Westmoreland said. "Four out of the five have been on varsity ever since I got here. This group of seniors are great kids. They've put so much into it."
Those seniors have also yet to lose a playoff game.
Carl and McKinney, the only two players from Argyle's 2016-2017 championship team, are a perfect 26-0 in the playoffs. The Lady Eagles have won 40 straight playoff games dating back to 2015 — and they have done it the only way they know how.
Together.
"It’s honestly so special," Williams said. "We’re making history. Everyone knows the Lady Eagle basketball program is something really special. It takes a lot to be a part of it, and I’m just really proud to be part of it."