AZLE — Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland wasn’t sure if he would need it, but within the first three minutes of Monday night’s regional quarterfinal contest, he knew something had to change.
Glen Rose jumped out to a 6-0 lead over the Lady Eagles and was dictating the pace, sitting on the ball in a half-court contest, just like the first time these two sides met. Westmoreland called timeout, calmed his team down, then reset the game. He put his team in a half-court press, allowing Argyle to be on the front foot.
Over the final 12 minutes of the first half, the Lady Eagles (30-6) outscored the Lady Tigers (30-7) 20-10, retaking control and never relenting. Behind the change in pace, No. 5 Argyle defeated No. 8 Glen Rose 39-34 at Azle High School.
“Our half-court trap really hurt them and changed the momentum,” Westmoreland said. “We did not want to let them sit there and take the air out of the ball. We didn’t want to play defense for two minutes at a time, so the half-court trap really changed the game.”
The first time these two met was back on Dec. 12 when Argyle won in double overtime 35-30, so the Lady Eagles knew how the Lady Tigers wanted to play. And once the game opened up, the Argyle shooters began to roll.
In the second quarter, the Lady Lions hit four 3-pointers and were led by a pair of triples from junior guard Abby Williams to help seize momentum. As a team, they hit six 3-pointers in the win and opened the paint for their forwards and senior guard Rhyle McKinney to attack.
“It was really big [for our confidence],” McKinney said of the shooting. “We had girls step up, and they have confidence in the playoffs. We got good shots, and I’m glad they made them.”
McKinney finished with a team-high 17 points despite never finding her usual groove in the game. Williams had nine of her own, and Brooklyn Carl had eight points with six coming in the final quarter to close out the win.
“I saw a lot of toughness tonight,” Westmoreland said. “It wasn’t pretty on the offensive end, but our kids really battled on the defensive end and got some steals. It was one of those games where I don’t think anyone on our team got in a real good rhythm, but there were different kids that stepped up and made big plays.”
The win sends Argyle to the regional semifinals yet again, making it seven straight years for the five-time reigning 4A champs. The Lady Eagles will face Canyon on Friday at 5 p.m at Lubbock Christian University, and just like last year, Canyon is ranked No. 1 in the state.
However, unlike in past years, the Lady Eagles faced an elite team in the third round, making it their first real test of this postseason for the seasoned group. After winning their past two rounds by a combined 64 points, McKinney and company are thrilled to be back, and excited for Canyon.
“We knew this would be our toughest game to get to the regional tournament,” McKinney said. “We’re pretty confident right now, but we have more big games to win.”