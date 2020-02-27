By now, nearly everyone familiar with Argyle's girls basketball program knows the numbers by heart.
The Lady Eagles have won five straight state championships. Argyle has not lost a playoff game since falling in the Class 3A title game to Waco La Vega in 2014.
In that span, the Lady Eagles have won 38 consecutive postseason games.
Yet come Friday evening, Argyle will undoubtedly be the underdog.
It may seem paradoxical, a team like the Lady Eagles not being favored in a game this time of year, but that will be the scenario when No. 5 Argyle takes on No. 1 Canyon at 5 p.m. in the Class 4A Region I semifinal at Lubbock Christian.
"Canyon is definitely the favorite based on what they’ve done all year," Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. "They’re ranked No. 1 in all three polls: MaxPreps, TABC and TGCA. They’ve been ranked No. 1 for about all but two weeks this year.
"We’ve had a target this entire time. It’s nice because now, that target falls on them. There’s really no pressure on us. We aren’t the favorite and aren’t picked to win. All the pressure falls on them."
But for Argyle, being the underdog is nothing new.
This time last year, Argyle and Canyon met in the region semifinal, and once again, Canyon was the No. 1 team in the state. Argyle came away with a 48-31 victory en route to its fifth straight state title behind a game-high 19 points from SMU signee Rhyle McKinney.
"People talk about the streak [of winning five straight state titles], but I don’t think anybody respects what we’ve done," Westmoreland said. "I think in the last three years we’ve been ranked No. 1 maybe two weeks, and that was at the start of this year. And then we fell quickly. But like I’ve said, it’s a new year, and we have to prove ourselves."
Argyle (30-6) will get the chance to do so against an all-too-familiar foe.
Led by 19-time state champion and hall of fame coach Joe Lombard, Canyon enters Friday's region semifinal with a 30-1 record.
Canyon's only loss this season came more than three months ago on Nov. 16 to Guyer. Since then, Canyon has rattled off 26 straight victories, throttling teams from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
Only three of Canyon's wins have been by single digits. Canyon boasts a staggering average margin of victory of 32.5 points.
"With Canyon, it starts with their coach and leadership," Westmoreland said. "Coach Lombard is the best in the business, hands down. He’s a phenomenal coach, and he has a great staff. He has kids on his team that eat, sleep and breathe basketball. They grow up wanting to be Canyon Lady Eagles. There’s such a tradition for winning there."
Since Canyon is more than five hours and 342 miles from Argyle, scouting Canyon was not the easiest task. But Westmoreland and his coaching staff made it work, traveling thousands of miles to watch Canyon in action.
They anticipated since the season began that these two teams could collide again in the fourth round.
"We knew this game was on the radar," Westmoreland said. "Our coaching staff has probably driven several thousand miles to scout them to be as prepared as possible. We wanted to see them live. We knew there was a potential we could meet up again."
That meeting is now almost here, and Argyle's streak of state championships and playoff victories will be on the line.
For Argyle to make it back to the state tournament in San Antonio to defend its title, the Lady Eagles will once again have to go through Canyon and play spoiler.
"Our kids are going to have to go in there and accept the challenge of playing the No. 1 team," Westmoreland said. "And they deserve to be No. 1 based on what they’ve done this year. We’re just happy to be there and hope we can give them a competitive game."