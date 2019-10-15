The Texas Girls Coaches Association's preseason girls basketball poll was released on Tuesday morning and defending champion Argyle checked in at No. 1 in Class 4A.
The Lady Eagles have won five consecutive state titles, including their 49-41 victory over Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson this past March. Argyle is led by SMU commit and star guard Rhyle McKinney, who was the MVP of last season's state title game.
McKinney averaged 23.9 points, 2.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game in 2018-2019 and was the District 8-4A MVP. The Lady Eagles will also return guard and Clemson commit Sydney Standifer, who missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Standifer was the MVP of the 2017-2018 4A title game, scoring 22 points to lift Argyle past San Antonio Veterans Memorial 60-41. In her absence, Argyle still went 32-7 overall and 8-0 in 8-4A last season.
Argyle's district rival, Decatur, is the No. 5-ranked team in 4A. Argyle swept the season series with Decatur last year.