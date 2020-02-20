EASTLAND — Rhyle McKinney scored a game-high 21 points as Argyle throttled Snyder 51-27 on Thursday night in the Class 4A Region I area round at Eastland High School.
The victory propelled the Lady Eagles into the region quarterfinal. Argyle will take on Glen Rose in the third round next Monday at 7 p.m. at Azle High School.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “I’m fortunate because I’ve got a mature group. These kids have been through this and they know how important it is. If you don’t play your best, you’re going home.”
Argyle jumped out to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter and took a 37-13 lead into halftime. The Lady Eagles’ defense wreaked havoc in the first half, forcing more than 10 turnovers.
“Our best offense is when we have space,” Westmoreland said. “When we create turnovers and get in transition, we have some kids — Rhyle, Brooklyn [Carl] and Bailey [Timmons] — that can really get to the basket and find the open person. We have post kids, and Kiley Lavelle might have had her best game as an Argyle Lady Eagle.
“That’s what we try to do. We try to get into our offense early in transition.”
Argyle held Snyder to one point in the third quarter to secure the win.
The Lady Eagles have now won 37 straight playoff games, with their last loss coming in 2014. Argyle can punch its ticket to the region tournament in Lubbock with a win next week in the third round.
“To travel about two-and-a-half hours on a bus, our kids were focused and locked in,” Westmoreland said. “As a coach, you want to see kids that execute. And they did exactly what the gameplan said. It was a great start. If we get off [to a start] like that, I feel really good about my chances.”