It was a combination of experience, pressure and elite basketball that blitzed Lake Dallas Friday night against the defending state champs and No. 1 team in the state, Amarillo.
Before the Lady Falcons could even blink, they found themselves down 24-4 as the first quarter buzzer sounded. It was a flurry only the state’s top team could have thrown at them, and it effectively put the game out of reach.
Lake Dallas (21-7) outscored the Lady Sandies (36-2) for the remainder of the game, but the deficit was too deep to climb out of as the Lady Falcons’ season ended with a 52-34 loss to Amarillo in Snyder.
“What we saw was a team that’s been here before and a team that hasn’t,” Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis said. “We were shell shocked in the first quarter. They came out with their pressure and it took us a bit to [steady].”
Seniors Dorrian Norris and Josephine Elliott helped put the Lady Falcons back in the right place, even fueling a small comeback, never allowing the score to get out of hand.
Norris and Jorja Elliott ended the game with nine points each while Bailey Broughton’s eight rounded out the leading scorers for Davis’ team.
“We just tried to chip away,” Davis said. “We had better in us and we told them to keep fighting and we did that. We still had some missed shots and weird turnovers, but that’s what you get sometimes when you play the defending state champs.”
It was not the showing anyone in green and white wanted, but the Lady Falcons now have a foundation after their first year under Davis. Along with that foundation, comes new expectations and hope for the future of the program after the departure of their seniors.
“I hope they enjoyed the journey and enjoyed the community rallying around them,” Davis said. “I want the underclassmen to know what all four of the seniors meant to this program. They poured their hearts into it and they did something that hasn’t been done in a really long time and set the bar for what we want to accomplish.”