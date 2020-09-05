North Texas will open its season tonight with a game against Houston Baptist at Apogee Stadium.
That means time is quickly running out for UNT fans to throw their hat in into the ring for Get Your Rear on the Record, our annual contest to project where the Mean Green will end up this season.
We are quickly closing in on 100 entries, which gives us an opportunity to take the temperature of the UNT fan base.
The Mean Green are coming off a 4-8 season and lost their best player in quarterback Mason Fine to graduation.
The majority of UNT fans picked UNT to finish with between four and seven wins.
That's a spread of just three games, but it's a world of difference when it comes to how the season will be judged. A 7-4 finish would be a huge win for the Mean Green, especially with the schedule it faces this year.
UNT will face Houston and SMU in nonconference play.
Finishing with four wins in back-to-back seasons would be tough for the Mean Green, who played in bowl games in three straight seasons under Seth Littrell before taking a step back last year.
There's still time to weigh in. Send your pick to bvito@dentonrc.com or tweet it to me before time runs out.
