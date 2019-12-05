The news of the last couple of days has altered the course of the offseason for North Texas.
Coach Seth Littrell let go of both offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Troy Reffett on Monday. That news has set off a host of questions and delayed an important yearly tradition here at the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Yep, it’s time for the Get Your Rear on the Record review.
Those of you who have been around for the last few years know the drill. At the beginning of each season, we ask the UNT faithful to send in their educated guess as to what the Mean Green’s final record will be.
We gather them up, lock them away in a safe place and dig them up at the end of the year to see who was right, who was wrong and who this year’s Ridiculous Homer and Fan With Little Faith are.
One of the reasons we go through the exercise is to gauge the feelings of the UNT faithful heading into the season.
Needless to say, UNT’s fans were wildly optimistic just a couple of months ago when they sent in their picks. Mason Fine was back for his senior season and was the unquestioned top quarterback returning in Conference USA. There was plenty of talent around him as well.
To say it didn’t work out would be an understatement. UNT’s offense took a step back, the Mean Green’s defense struggled, a tough schedule caused all kinds of problems and a host of injuries didn’t help.
It all added up to a train wreck of a 4-8 season.
It didn’t work out for anyone in terms of the picks, either.
Nearly 100 people sent in guesses this year. We started asking for people to include their real names a few years ago. It made sense considering we were asking people to get their rears on the record, but that request did cut down on participation.
Not a single soul saw 4-8 coming for UNT. We didn’t have anyone even go as far as to pick the Mean Green to finish with a losing record.
Jim Schaeffer and Jason Lyon both picked UNT to finish 7-5 and are the closest thing we have to winners this year.
We’ll pause now as they take a victory lap around their office, home or wherever they are sitting with their phone.
… … … …
Ok. Now that we’ve let Jim and Jason celebrate their win, it’s time to reflect where the UNT faithful (and specifically I) went wrong. Like Seth Littrell, we’re all about personal accountability.
I generally try to take an optimistic view (at times against my better judgement) and did again this year when I picked UNT to finish 11-3 with a C-USA title game win and a bowl victory.
I was like everyone else in that I thought UNT would be really good offensively behind Fine. The Mean Green weren’t as good as they hoped after losing offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to Southern Cal but did end up finishing fourth in Conference USA in scoring offense at 30.6 points per game.
I should have listened to myself when I expressed concern over how much UNT lost on the defensive side of the ball. UNT was faced with the task of replacing highly productive linebackers E.J. Ejiya and Brandon Garner as well as cornerbacks Kemon Hall and Nate Brooks.
UNT lost a few other contributors on defense and along its offensive line.
My stance has always been that proven talent is a safer bet than high school recruits, junior college additions or Division I transfers who are unproven.
That stance is questioned on an annual basis. I get that. People want to believe that the players UNT is bringing in to replace experienced seniors are going to be an upgrade. Most of the time, they aren’t. At least not right away.
That was the case this season.
UNT redshirted most of its highly regarded freshmen because they weren’t ready to contribute. The Mean Green’s transfers also didn’t perform at the level most hoped, either.
While I didn’t anticipate UNT dropping some of the games it did, I accurately projected losses to Cal, Houston and Southern Miss. I didn’t see the other five losses coming.
It all added up to a tough year for UNT, which leaves us with no Fan With Little Faith this year.
What we do have an abundance of are candidates for Ridiculous Homer this year, including myself.
One always hesitates to cherry pick the inevitable couple of people who pick UNT to go unbeaten because, as Dan McCarney used to say, “Why not North Texas?”
There are plenty of reasonable answers to that question, but that is a story for another day. As far as why not this season, specifically, a schedule with Houston and Cal on it is near the top of the list.
Rod Nunley and Steve Baker ignored those reasons and all the others and picked UNT to go 14-0. We’ll go ahead and assume that they were serious. Nine people picked UNT to go 13-1. They’re listed below and also fall into the club of people who went overboard on UNT.
Be sure to check out the list and start thinking about next year.
Get Your Rear on the Record will return before you know it.
2019 Record picks
14-0 – Rod Nunley, Steve Baker
13-1 – Scott Davis, Maxx Chrest, Jacob Flores, David Barnes, Greg Everly, Sherman Simpson, Noah Hess, Darren Foyt (EagleD), Mark Beaty
12-2 – John Davidson, Jeff Brightwell, Baron Samedi, Scott Campbell, Patrick McMullen, Melvin Greene, James Stinson, Rob McKinney, Tony DeSousa, Dustin Clanton, Scott Cass, John McDowell, Zach Muzzy, Miguel Robinson, Michael Holt, Zach Werblo, Craig Christensen, Venson Herron, Troy Taylor, Wilson Haynes, Ron Smith, Eugene Johnson
11-2 – Mark Ryan Alexander
11-3 – Bill Kenney, Jason Howeth, Ricky Herold, Brian Martin, Jack Highfill, Richard Steenson, Jack Highfill, Richard Steenson, John Lee Moses, George Mather, Scott Robertson, Jeff Hill, Thomas Hicks, Rob Deer, Von Eaglin, Steven Knowles, Scott Campbell, Steve Hammond, Brett Vito
10-4 – Paul Nordstrom, Jeff Withers, Jim Hull, Emmitt Jackson, Lee Hughes, Jonathan Dennis, A Kriesman, RB Parish, Joel Villanueva, John Lowe, Max Koch III, Matthew Veigl, Phil Schenk, Bryan Graves, Robert Bell, Mark Gaston, Rob Hudnall, Corky Taquino, Bobby Gibbons
10-3 – Preston Hodge, Andrew Olivo, Jorge Cedillo, Alex McKinley, Robert Bell
9-5 – Harry Miers
9-4 – Kyle Jurca, Rick Ashwander, Mickey Roach, Matt Cyr, Greg Hinckley, Tony Love, Daniel Becherer
8-5 – Adam Rosenfield, Chester Hufstedler
7-5 – Jim Schaeffer, Jason Lyon