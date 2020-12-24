Another North Texas football season is in the books following the Mean Green's loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Over the next few weeks, we'll look at where UNT goes from here after a 4-6 campaign, but first, the important stuff.
Yep, it's time for our annual Get Your Rear on the Record review.
Our longtime readers know the drill. We here at the Denton Record-Chronicle grew tired years ago of seeing wild preseason predictions of impending greatness or epic collapses by UNT only to see them forgotten by the end of the year.
We here at the DRC demanded accountability. And thus, Get Your Rear on the Record was born.
Each year we ask the UNT faithful to submit their guesses for what the Mean Green's final record will be before the season. We require people to attach their names. Several include their handles on GoMeanGreen, the online gathering place for UNT fans, run by Harry Miers.
We file those guesses away in a secret location and dig them up at the end of the year.
Today is the day, we unveil who was right, as well as who is this year's Fan With Little Faith and who takes home the coveted Ridiculous Homer of the Year award.
Since this exercise is all about accountability, let's start with how I arrived at my pick of 6-6 with a bowl loss from a few months ago that turned out to be overly optimistic.
The big question heading into the season was how UNT would fare without Mason Fine. The Oklahoma native went down as one of the best players in program history in a career that wrapped up after the 2019 season, when UNT stumbled to a 4-8 finish.
UNT had two largely unproven backups to turn to at quarterback in Jason Bean and Austin Aune. That wasn't a particularly promising situation.
UNT also lost several other key seniors, including defensive end LaDarius Hamilton and safety Khairi Muhammad.
The Mean Green pinned their hopes to improve largely on a host of young players from a couple of highly rated recruiting classes and a group of new assistant coaches.
UNT brought on a new defensive coordinator in Clint Bowen and shifted around its offensive staff.
Mike Bloesch joined the staff as UNT's co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach. Tommy Mainord remained in his role as a co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach.
Seth Littrell made his name in college football as an offensive coordinator/play-caller and elected to resume calling plays.
More than a few UNT insiders told me last summer that they thought those adjustments would make a huge difference.
I bought into at least part of that theory. Littrell has proven throughout his career that he is a terrific offensive coach.
I was far more skeptical when it came to UNT's talent level. The Mean Green have landed some quality players in their last couple of recruiting classes.
If there is anything the last few years have shown, though, it's that UNT's classes have been overrated. Texas and particularly DFW players are some of the most hyped and analyzed prospects in the country.
Every player UNT offers is automatically a highly rated three-star player. The Mean Green's 2020 recruiting class was rated second in C-USA by 247Sports. Louisiana Tech's class was rated sixth and UTSA's ninth.
This is an imperfect way to look at it, but UNT had four players named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team that also includes redshirt freshmen this year -- tight end Jake Roberts, defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy and cornerback Upton Stout.
UTSA also had four All-Freshman Team selections, while Louisiana Tech had five.
The bottom line is that UNT pinned its hopes largely on young talent and new assistant coaches. Those hopes paid off to some degree. UNT did make it to a bowl game. It just didn't pay off at the level the Mean Green had hoped.
I was among the people who put too much stock into what UNT was selling.
Littrell's plan to call plays panned out. UNT averaged 34.4 points per game.
Where UNT fell short was on the defensive side of the ball. UNT was statistically one of the worst defensive teams in the country while allowing 42.8 points per game.
In the end, I ended up overshooting UNT's win total by two.
UNT fans were all over the place heading into the year. Some were wildly optimistic. I always here, "Why not North Texas? Why can't we be the next Boise State?"
There are plenty of reasons, but that's a story for another day.
There were also several people who picked UNT to struggle.
In the end, no one made the perfect pick of 4-6.
There were plenty of people who came within a game at 5-6 or 4-7, including several of our regular readers.
The list is at the bottom of this story. If your one of those people, we will now pause to give you a chance to take a victory lap around your home office.
... ... ...
Ok, and now on to our Fans with Little Faith.
Tony Barone and Jim Fincher both picked UNT to finish 2-9, while Daniel Belcher went with 1-4 with six games being canceled.
UNT outperformed those picks.
That brings us to the moment we have all been waiting for, the crowning of this year's Ridiculous Homer of the Year.
These are the people who believed that somehow UNT was going to lose one of the best players in program history in Fine and suddenly get dramatically better.
Fidel Lozano was way over the top at 10-1 and takes home the title this year.
Steven King (Meangreen_MBA) guessed 9-2, while Michael Tull, Scott Campbell, Manny Flores, Michael Holt and Rick Herold all came in at 8-3 and earn dishonorable mention.
It was a crazy year UNT fans will never forget and will remember in different ways.
The positive outlook is that the Mean Green overcame a lot to return to the postseason after missing out on a bowl bid last year. The other way to look at it is UNT finished under .500 for the second straight season, was blown out by App State and fell to 0-4 in bowls under Littrell.
Will next year be UNT's season to break through for that elusive bowl win?
Start thinking about it now. Next year's edition of Get Your Rear on the Record will be here before you know it.
UNT 2020 picks
10-1 – Fidel Lozano
9-2 – Steven King (Meangreen_MBA)
8-3 -- Michael Tull, Scott Campbell, Manny Flores, Michael Holt, Rick Herold
8-4 -- Miguel Robinson, Bill Kenney, Gonzalo Maturino, Christi Maturino
7-5 – Justin Brown, David Barnes, Cary Linck, John Moreno, Allen Powell, Von Eaglin
7-4 – Jeff Withers, Scott Cass, Ed Collopy, Rob Hudnall, Steven Knowles, Scott Robertson
6-5 – Jacob Flores, Brian Martin, Eugene Johnson, Scott Campbell, Max Koch III, Andrea Plum, Jared Morris, Tony DeSousa, Scott Davis, Peter Fleury
6-6 – Brett Vito, Miles Meador, Chris Moore, Rick Thompson, Evan Hall, Jerid Wynn, Matthew Veigl, Robert Bell, Sam Peters
5-7 – Steve Hammond, Ryan Cruz
5-6 -- Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Venson Herron, Gavin Doolittle, Bryan Graves, Harry Miers, Alec McKinley, Austin Mitchell, Jim Hull, Joel Villanueva, Emmit Jackson
5-5 – Paul Wu
4-7 – Austin Vanbebber, Rick Thompson, Jim Schaeffer (letsgiveacheer), Peter A. Christian, Alejandro García, Joe Silva, Alejandro García, Robert Botts, Brett Gilliam, Greg Everly
4-5 (two cancelations) -- Patrick McMullen
3-8 -- Bill Flanigin, Shawn Howard, Trevor Watson, Reece Waddell, Steve Gamel, Ryan Munthe
2-9 – Tony Barone, Jim Fincher
1-4 (six games canceled) – Daniel Belcher