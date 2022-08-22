It's been a little more than a day since the annual call went out for North Texas fans to enter this year's Get Your Rear on the Record contest to project the Mean Green's final record.
The UNT faithful have responded with more than 50 picks.
Mean Green fans have been pretty optimistic so far. Only three people have picked UNT to fall short of becoming bowl eligible with at least six wins.
Five readers have picked UNT to finish with at least 10 wins.
11-3 – Taylor James
10-4 – Fidel Lozano, Tony DeSousa
10-3 – Scott Cass
10-2 – Taylor James
9-4 – Joe Holland, Brian Dixon, Dillon Lovelace, Dustin Lowe
8-5 – Thomas Coe, Robert Botts, Steven Hoyer, Scott Campbell, Zac Gutierrez, Jonathan Moreno, Bobby Gibbons, Zach Werblo, Cathy Wilkinson, Evan Frantum, Lee Hughes, Fred Schinderle, Rob McKinney, Michael Holt, Jason Howeth, Jeff Hill
8-4 – Ed Collopy, Rob Hudnall, Steve Knowles, Steve Baker
7-6 – Brian Martin, Venson Herron, Tom Samuels, Jacob Flores, Brett Vito, John McDowell, Robert Botts, Jerid Wynn, John Lowe, Tony DeSousa, Brian Martin, John Lowe, Robert Bell, Steve Hammond, García Alejandro
7-5 – Miles Meador, Jacob Flores, David Barnes, James W. Smith, Johnny Wilson, Harry Miers
6-7 – Bill Kenney, Mark Miller, Mike Jackson, Craig L., Sanoe Valente
6-6 – Nathan Hansard
5-7 – Gavin Doolittle, Jason L, Jared Morris
3-9 – Kane Pritchard
2-10 – Tony Barone
