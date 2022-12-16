North Texas will face Boise State in the Frisco Bowl tomorrow at Toyota Stadium.
The Mean Green (7-6) are looking to break through for their first bowl win since the end of the 2013 season. Boise State is 9-4 on the year.
We are fortunate to welcome in Jeremy Mauss of Mountain West Wire to discuss the game. One can find Jeremy's work on the Mountain West Wire site and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @JeremyMauss.
Here is what Jeremy had to say about tomorrow's game.
How motivated is Boise State to play following the Mountain West Conference title game?
Probably a lot. Boise State has completed one bowl game since 2018 and that was the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. That '18 contest was the First Responder Bowl game against Boston College was called off in the first half due to inclement weather. 2020 they decided to not go to a bowl game at the height of the pandemic and then in 2021 there was COVID-19 issues that forced the Arizona Bowl to not be played.
Many players on this Boise State roster have never been to a bowl game and it will be Andy Avalos' first bowl game as a head coach. Despite losing the conference title, this will be a welcomed new experience and a challenge that this team has not had to face in many years.
What has made the Broncos so effective defensively?
The defense has been an underrated part of this team for years and at times has outshined the offense. What makes them so good is their ability to force interceptions and cause havoc on the lines ro create pressure.
That comes from a combination of guys up front causing disruption like DJ Schramm, Ezekiel Noa, Scott Matlock, and George Tarlas (if healthy). Then there is athletic freak JL Skinner who is a big hitter and has four interceptions on the year.
One unique stat is that this team is elite on third down and is 10th in the nation in opponents' third down conversion rate at 29.67%.
How much has Tylen Green grown through the season?
Green was basically thrown into early on when Hank Bachmeier decided to transfer after Boise State's odd loss to UTEP way back on Sept. 23. That following week Bachmeier left and Boise State also fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough and promoted Dirk Koetter from an analyst role to the offensive coordinator. Koetter has done a lot to have Green get comfortable and play well.
Confidence is key as he had just 10 pass attempts in his first start against San Diego State and completed only five. Fast forward to the conference title game and he threw the ball 38 times, that number was a lot for him but it shows confidence from the staff.
He does well against mediocre defenses like BYU, Colorado State, and Utah State. But when playing better competition he struggled against Wyoming and Fresno State, in which the latter he threw three of his six picks against the Bulldogs.
The staff trusts him to make, or at least attempt, any throw in the playbook. His sweet spot is about 25 pass attempts and using his legs to run about seven times to keep defenses on their toes.
Who are some of the top Boise State players UNT fans should know?
On offense, it is running back George Holani. He had a breakout year with the help of an offensive line that was healthy and not makeshift like it had the past few years. He had a career year with 1,133 yards and 10 touchdowns which topped his promising freshman campaign in 2019 when rushed for 1,014 yards and scored seven times.
He is a strong runner and hard to take down, and when the passing game gets going, that can make him even more valuable.
Wide receiver Stefan Cobbs is a name to know because his status is up in the air. He was out of the Mountain West title game with an undisclosed injury. He is the Broncos best wide out, so if he is out that will make things a bit tougher for Boise State.
Linebacker Ezekiel Noa is the highest graded Boise State defender per Pro Football Focus and it shows on the field. He has just eight tackles for a loss and 4.5 TFL's on the year, but he is usually dealing with double teams and opening lanes up for teammates.
How do you see this game playing out?
Boise State is the more talented and stable team, especially considering that the Mean Green is going through a coaching change with Seth Littrell no longer on the sidelines.
That will just make game day a bit different with that lack of consistency. The Broncos offense, especially the ground game, will be too much for the Mean Green.
Boise State should win unless they settle for field goals which have been an issue at times, but my score prediction is Boise State 31, North Texas 20.
