ALLEN - There's been two constants in Guyer's 26-3 campaign: KyeRon Linsday's efficiency and the Wildcats' collective effort.
Lindsay, who signed with UNLV last fall, had 27 points in Guyer's 68-59 win at Allen on Friday, keeping his seventh-ranked Class 6A squad unscathed in district play.
He had plenty of help.
Connor Newton (13 points) and freshmen standouts Jeremiah Green (11 points) and Jordan Lowery (10 points) helped the Wildcats hold off the Eagles on the road.
Guyer, which improved to 9-0 in district play, handled Allen 75-52 last month in Denton.
Allen, led by Femi Olaniyan's 30 points, dropped to 20-10 and 4-5 in district play.
The Guyer girls team (10-20, 2-8) upset second-place Allen 48-45 earlier Friday night. No details were reported.
McKinney 68, Braswell 39
District power McKinney used a 25-11 second quarter to blow by Braswell on Friday night.
SMU recruit Jakobe Walter had a game-high 23 points to help McKinney take down the Bengals (19-9, 4-4).
Josh Jackson and Jaiden Blaylock combined for 21 points to lead Braswell.
Ryan 65, Grapevine 53
The Raiders remained in the upper tier of the District 6-5A standings Friday after downing Grapevine at home.
Ryan brothers Christian and Marcette Lawson combined for 24 points for the Raiders (14-8, 7-2) and Jordan Ware also reached doubles figures (11 points).
Ryan knocked Grapevine to 17-11 and 4-5 in district play.
Ponder 58, Callisburg 44
Ponder, ranked No. 22 in the latest Class 3A poll, continued to roll Friday in a district win over Callisburg.
Tyler Long had game-high 24 points for the Lions (24-3, 9-0).
GIRLS
Ryan 39, Grapevine 36
Janiah Allen hit a buzz-beating 3-pointer on Friday to lift Ryan past Grapevine.
Allen and Aspen Hicks combined for 24 points to help the Raiders (15-15, 7-4) edge their Class 5A district foe.
Braswell 63, McKinney 33
The 12th-ranked Bengals continued to roll through district play Friday in their rout of McKinney.
Alisa Williams had a game-high 20 points and Kennedy Evans chipped in 18 for Braswell (29-2, 10-0).
Denton 31, Colleyville Heritage 27
Seimone Griffin paced the Broncos with a game-high 19 points in the low-scoring district triumph.
Denton (13-7, 3-8) used an 11-5 fourth quarter to separate itself from Heritage.
Lake Dallas 65, Birdville 39
The Falcons - ranked No. 11 in Class 5A - continued their winning streak to 21 games in a district rout of Birdville.
Four players scored in double figures for Lake Dallas (26-4, 11-0), led by Camryn Richardson (15 points), Jorja Elliot (14 points), Dylan Koele (14 points) and Allie Buchanan (10 points).
Ponder 89, Callisburg 14
The district power Lions used a 44-0 first quarter to blow past Callisburg on Friday.
Tate Wells (25 points), Cassi Ballard (21 points) and Marlee Moynagh (19 points) led Ponder, which improved to 18-11 and 11-0 in district play.
Argyle 55, Krum 44
The state's top-ranked Class 4A squad wrapped up another district championship Friday after downing rival Krum.
Caroline Lyles had a game-high 19 points for the Eagles (29-0).
Genesis Martinez led Krum with 16 points.
Aubrey 46, Van Alstyne 35
The Chaparrals used a 19-2 first quarter to down district foe Van Alstyne in Class 4A action Friday.
June Chatterly had a team-high 13 points for Aubrey, which improved to 13-12 and 7-3 in district play.
Liberty Christian 55, Nolan 42
Emma Kay Martin poured in 26 points to help the Class 6A TAPPS power Warriors (25-7, 3-1) past Nolan on Friday.