North Texas will take on Southern Miss on Saturday, when the Mean Green will look to take the next step in what they hope will be a late season run to become bowl eligible.
UNT beat Rice 30-24 in overtime last week to snap a six-game losing streak and improve to 2-6. The Mean Green need to win their final four games to avoid their third straight losing season.
Southern Miss has struggled even more than UNT. The Golden Eagles are 1-7 on the year with their lone win coming against Grambling, a program that competes on the Football Championship Subdivision level.
We are fortunate to welcome in Scott Watkins of the Sun Herald of Biloxi, Mississippi, to discuss the game. Scott covers Southern Miss for the paper. One can find Scott’s work on the Southern Miss section of the Sun Herald’s website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @scottwatkinsTU.
Here’s what Scott had to say about Saturday’s game.
1. Why has Southern Miss' offense struggled?
For every team it all starts at quarterback. Southern Miss has had unfortunate luck keeping its quarterbacks healthy and getting consistent play out of the inexperienced options available.
Six different players have attempted a pass and even more have taken a snap this season.
2. What's the motivation level for the team now that it's out of the bowl picture?
A bowl game may be out of the picture, but the Golden Eagles were always a long shot.
The offense is extremely young and still plays hungry, albeit with plenty of mistakes. A first-year staff means evaluations and auditions.
Lack of execution comes with the territory, but the group will play hard.
3. What is the strength of Southern Miss' team?
The USM defense has played well for a 1-7 team. It’s top five in the conference in most defensive categories and plays well despite being put in consistently bad situations.
The group is much more experienced than the offense and it shows in the box score.
4. What are the positives new coach Will Hall can take from the season thus far?
Will Hall is an offensive-minded coach leading a unit that is dead last in the country in scoring.
You may have to squint to find the positives, but the biggest takeaway is right on the surface – young players are getting extended opportunities. Hall mentioned before the MTSU contest several more freshmen will play in the final weeks to take advantage of the redshirt rule, too.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
If Southern Miss can protect the football, there is a chance the Golden Eagles can steal a conference win. But Southern Miss is last in C-USA in first downs and 13th in red zone scoring.
The defense keeps it close here, but North Texas makes a few more plays over the course of the game to leave The Rock with a win.