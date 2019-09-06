North Texas will look to make history tomorrow when it takes on longtime rival SMU at Ford Stadium in Dallas.
The Mean Green knocked off Abilene Christian 51-31 last week in their season opener and carry a load of momentum as they look to post their first win over SMU in Dallas since 1933. SMU is also 1-0 after opening its season with a 37-30 win at Arkansas State.
We are fortunate to welcome in Sam Blum to discuss it all. Sam covers SMU for The Dallas Morning News. One can find Sam's work in the SMU section of the Morning News website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @SamBlum3.
Here is what Sam had to say about tomorrow's game:
How big of a boost was it for SMU’s confidence to pull out a win at Arkansas State to open the season
I think North Texas fans should have as good a perspective as anyone about how critical the SMU's win on Saturday was for the program.
The Mustangs were doubled up by UNT to start last season, and it really set the tone for an underachieving year. To go on the road, as an underdog, and start 1-0, is a great way to start the season.
I think especially with around 17 transfers on the roster, many of whom are expected to play, there were a lot of question marks with this roster, but also a lot of potential.
Talk a little about Shane Buechele and how he has adapted since landing at SMU
What Shane Buechele showed on Saturday is that they're going to want to play a no-huddle offense at times.
Buechele had spurts of great effectiveness, while also missing on a good chunk of throws. He finished 30-of-49, and clearly SMU is going to give him a ton of chances to throw the ball, and hope he's the highly-rated Big 12 talent that landed him the starting job at Texas as a true freshman.
His teammates seem to like him, as he was elected a captain. He also connected well with Reggie Roberson Jr., as the top WR went for 180 yards on Saturday.
How motivated is SMU for this year’s game after UNT rolled last year?
It was interesting to hear Sonny Dykes talk about the SMU-UNT "rivalry" on Monday morning. He obviously has a very limited perspective on it, having coached through it for just one game. But he made it abundantly clear that SMU didn't hold up its end of the bargain.
From my perspective, this is a good measuring stick game to see if this program is going in the right direction. The Mean Green present a challenge, and if the Mustangs do significantly better than last season, it might show the type of growth that Dykes is looking for in his team.
SMU gave up 30 points to Arkansas State. Will defense be the Mustangs biggest concern again this year?
I definitely think the defense looked more gassed in the second half on Saturday, after a really good first half.
The defensive line is experienced, with four returning starters. But as you said, those starters weren't great last year. So clearly the hope is that they improved.
There are some new faces as well, in transfers like Chevin Calloway, who played at Arkansas, and was just granted a waiver to play this season days ago.
How do you see this game playing out?
This is going to be a tough game to predict. I never like to do score predictions, but for the sake of making a guess, I'll say 42-37, SMU.