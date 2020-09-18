North Texas will face SMU on Saturday at Apogee Stadium in the latest game in the long-running series between the Dallas-area schools.
UNT is 1-0 after opening its season with a 57-31 win over Houston Baptist. SMU is also 1-0 following a 31-24 win over Texas State.
Both teams were off last week after their games were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are fortunate today to welcome in Sam Blum of The Dallas Morning News to discuss the matchup. Sam covers SMU for the paper. One can find Sam's work on the SMU section of the Morning News' website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @SamBlum3.
Here is what Sam had to say about tomorrow's game:
1. North Texas is 4-1 against SMU in Denton and views the Mustangs as its biggest rival. What's your feeling about how prepared the Mustangs are to face a team that is going to throw everything they’ve got at them?
In general, I think SMU is a fairly prepared team this year, compared to others. The reason is because the coaching staff had almost no turnover — outside of the offensive coordinator — between last year and this year.
In 2020, when teams have no spring practice and weird fall practices, that type of continuity will make a difference. All that said, SMU wasn't incredibly polished in its first game.
Shane Buechele had two interceptions, and the offense as a whole looked out of sync. With two weeks to prepare for this game, SMU has a chance to right the ship there.
2. Texas State gave SMU fits in its season-opener. Was that a surprise and what do you think the Mustangs gained anything from playing the Bobcats?
Surprises will definitely be the norm in college football this season.
SMU learned a little bit more about its personnel, surely. It got Reggie Roberson Jr. back in the mix, and got to see Trevor Denbow back at linebacker. The Mustangs debuted a new kicker in Chris Naggar, helping a position that really struggled last season.
SMU wasn't great the first time out, but it's really too early to say whether that means all that much.
3. UNT’s strength this year appears to be its running game. How do you think SMU matches up?
SMU's defensive line is a little bit inexperienced. Three of its experienced defensive tackles graduated last year and one of SMU's grad transfers opted out.
DE Turner Coxe had a big first game, and Elijah Chatman had two TFLs in the game's first drive against Texas State. There's also a lot of experience in the linebacking core.
Stopping the run was an issue at times last year, so it's tough to know if it will be this season.
4. How do you see this game playing out?
I was intrigued by North Texas' win over Houston Baptist after HBU nearly upset Texas Tech on the road. That was something.
In general, it seems as though SMU is healthy, has stayed healthy, and has that aforementioned continuity. It helps to have one of the best QB-WR tandems in the country.
I'll pick SMU, 38-24, but am fully cognizant of the fact that literally anything can happen in a college football game this year.