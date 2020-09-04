North Texas is set to open its season tomorrow with a game against Houston Baptist.
The Mean Green are coming off a 4-8 campaign and will look to bounce back in Seth Littrell's fifth season at UNT.
Houston Baptist is coming off a 5-7 campaign.
We are fortunate today to welcome in Richard Dean to discuss the game. Richard covers HBU for the Houston Chronicle. One can find Richard's work on the colleges section of the Chronicle's website.
Here is what Richard had to say about tomorrow's game:
1. Houston Baptist is facing an unprecedented schedule split over the fall and spring of 2021. How are the Huskies approaching the challenges that slate presents?
Before the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, Houston Baptist was looking at the 2020 fall football season as perhaps attaining its first .500 record or even a winning record. The Huskies were 5-6 entering their 2019 season finale at Sam Houston State. Their 5-7 record is the school’s best since coach Vic Shealy started the program in 2014.
With that goal on the backburner, the Huskies are now just thankful that they are even playing in the fall, albeit an abbreviated three-game schedule. The Southland Conference, which plays football on the FCS level, postponed fall sports competition to the spring of 2021 on Aug. 13, including all league football games. But each league member was given the option of playing non-conference games. The HBU administration agreed playing three non-conference games in September was best for the university as opposed to not playing at all. After North Texas, the Huskies are scheduled to play Texas Tech (Sept. 12), and following an open week, visit Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26). All three on the road versus FBS schools, known as money games.
“I’m grateful that we were able to secure a schedule where we were able to play several games and give our players an opportunity to experience playing North Texas and Texas Tech and La. Tech,” Shealy said. “Three good programs. At least it gives them a little bit of a feeling that there’s something to still look for.”
2. Bailey Zappe had a terrific year last season. What does he bring to the table?
Some may say Bailey Zappe is a system quarterback, but Shealy insists that’s not the case. HBU’s offense is quarterback-driven, but Zappe is much more than someone who puts up impressive numbers. As a freshman three years ago, Zappe endured a 1-10 campaign in the programs’ fourth season. The Huskies are showing progression under the direction of Zappe, who enters his senior campaign as a preseason second-team All-America selection by HERO Sports.
The numbers are there. The Victoria East product passed for 3,811 yards and 35 touchdowns last season, leading FCS in touchdowns, completions (357) and attempts (560), and finishing second in yards.
3. Houston Baptist struggled last season defensively. Will this team be better on that side of the ball?
In 2019, HBU averaged 35.7 points per game, but allowed 36.7. In its short existence of a program, HBU has usually been more productive on the offensive side. On the rare occasion where the defense was good, the offense struggled those years.
Historically the linebacker position has been the strength of the HBU defense and this year should be more of the same with all-conference performer Caleb Johnson back. But part of what makes the linebacker position stand out is that they are on the field for so many plays and the number of tackles gets skewed.
But there is talent in the secondary and both cornerbacks Delon Smith and Coi Miller return. Miller, now fully healthy, started three games a year ago before missing the remainder of the season with an injury.
4. Who are some of the Houston Baptist players other than Zappe who could pose problems for UNT?
Houston Baptist is an offensive-minded team, no doubt about that, and that’s where most of the talent lies, especially at the skill positions.
Bailey Zappe has plenty of options of who to throw to. And senior wide receiver Ben Ratzlaff and junior Jerreth Sterns won’t be left out.
Ratzlaff is coming off an 87-catch season for a school single-season record 1,139 yards and 12 touchdowns. He threw the game-winning two-point conversion in the Huskies’ 53-52 victory at South Dakota. Sterns led the nation with 105 receptions, good for 833 yards and nine scores. He tied the SLC record of 18 receptions in a game against Incarnate Word.
And running back Dreshawn Minnieweather earned preseason SLC recognition. Last season Minnieweather rushed for 723 yards and seven scores on 105 carries despite missing four games.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
Being that FCS schools are allotted to share only 63 scholarships, depth becomes an issue. If injuries derail Houston Baptist during the game, that would be difficult to overcome. But since it’s the season opener, the Huskies are fairly healthy coming in. And in last year’s opener at UTEP, an FBS team, the Huskies only lost by two points – 36-34.
HBU will throw the ball, and likely will move the ball. Its offense is hard to stop. How well the Huskies defend North Texas will determine the winner. The Huskies are no pushover and the squad is confident following last season, when the Huskies won four straight after their narrow loss at UTEP, in which they enjoyed a 23-20 edge in first downs over the Miners.