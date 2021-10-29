North Texas will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday when the Mean Green face Rice in Houston.
UNT (1-6) is 0-3 in Conference USA play and hasn't won a game since knocking off Northwestern State in its season opener. Rice (3-4) is on a roll after winning three of its last four games and moving to 2-1 in C-USA play.
We are fortunate to welcome in Richard Dean to discuss the game. Richard covers Rice for the Houston Chronicle.
One can find Richard's work on the colleges section of the Chronicle's website.
Here is what Richard had to say about tomorrow's game.
What’s the feeling around Rice after its win over UAB?
Coach Mike Bloomgren has been telling people all season that the Owls are a good football team, but for the most part they have failed to show it. They delivered in winning at UAB 30-24.
The Owls are now a confident group and feel the results of the UAB game align more closely to who they actually are.
What was the key to pulling it off?
Rice finally got its passing game going. The offense wasn’t one dimensional. The Owls passed for 205 of their 346 yards. And getting off to a quick start – jumping out to a 13-0 – was beneficial.
Most telling was the Owls converted all five of their fourth-down attempts.
What is the strength of Rice’s team offensively?
The Owls like to out-physical opponents and control the line of scrimmage and that starts with their run game. Rice had possession of the ball 38 minutes against UAB.
The Owls managed a meager 36 passing yards in a 45-0 loss at UTSA two weeks ago. But that group had a good showing at UAB with 17 receptions for 205 yards, and the receivers also excelled in downfield blocking.
Wiley Green is coming off a good game. How has he improved this year?
A part of Rice’s early-season struggles can be attributed to Green, the Game 1 starter, being ineffective. Being in the program four years, Green is the most experienced of the three quarterbacks that have played for Rice this year.
Green has battled injuries at Rice, but when healthy and getting into a rhythm, has the potential to be an effective quarterback. He’s finally getting a significant number of reps and it has increased his productivity.
How do you see this game playing out?
Rice is a difficult team to gauge. The Owls were outscored 140-24 over its out-of-conference losses to Arkansas, Houston and Texas.
Their only quality win is beating UAB. Green is settling in at quarterback and with the home-field advantage should be enough to beat North Texas, a team better than its record indicates.
Prediction: Rice 34, North Texas 24.