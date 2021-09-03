North Texas will open its season tomorrow with a game against Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium.
The 6:30 p.m. game is the season opener for both teams.
UNT finished 4-6 last season after falling to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. NSU finished 1-5 in its season that was pushed to the spring.
We are fortunate to welcome in Patrick Netherton of The Tiger KWKH-AM 1130 to discuss the game. One can find "The Patrick Netherton Show” on The Tiger's website.
Here's what Patrick had to say about tomorrow's game:
1. Northwestern State struggled in its spring season but did win its regular season finale. How much momentum does that 49-47 win over Incarnate Word give Northwestern State heading into the season?
The final game win over UIW will bring some momentum into this season, especially since the season ended in April so there is some recency. But I think as important is that every game was within eight points with the largest loss being 14 points.
This team knows it was close to winning multiple games last year, including a close loss to eventual national champion Sam Houston.
2. Talk about Northwestern State’s quarterback situation.
The quarterback situation is the great unknown. With Bryce Rivers graduating and moving into coaching after solidifying the spot midway through the spring season, the position moves back to where it was at the beginning of the spring, with Kaleb Fletcher (Poteet HS) and Zach Clement battling for the starting role.
Both played last year with Fletcher starting the season but alternating time with Clement. Clement eventually got injured while Fletcher struggled with consistency and turnovers, which allowed Rivers to take over and throw for 400-plus yards in the final two games as well as setting the school record with 477 passing yards in the win over UIW.
3. Who are some of the Northwestern State players UNT fans should know?
The most impactful names you will see will be the running backs. Scooter Adams came in as a transfer and ran for over 200 yards twice, averaging 113 yards per game with seven touchdowns in six games.
Aubrey Scott also flashed with both he and Scooter showing breakaway speed that NSU hasn't had at the running back position in a long time.
NSU's longest run in 2019 was 40 yards while Scooter and Scott each had a touchdown of at least 65 yards. Defensively, Jomard Valsin is the most impactful player. He is an outside linebacker who can go sideline to sideline, rush the quarterback and defend the pass as well.
Ja'Quay Pough was the leading tackler in 2019 (and would have been in the spring except for missing a couple games due to injury) from his inside linebacker position. To me, the most intriguing guy will be Adrion Robertson, an undersized outside linebacker who was a big playmaker in 2019 but missed the entire 2021 spring season with an injury.
The other defensive guy to watch is cornerback Shemar Bartholomew who has nine interceptions in 16 games but has not played a full season due to various injuries. And in special teams, Donovan Duvernay, a transfer from Texas last year, has been a dynamic returner and flashed, especially in kickoff return.
4. What do you anticipate being Northwestern State’s strength this season?
The major strength offensively will be the running game with Scooter Adams and Aubrey Scott both having the ability to take it to the house on any given play, something NSU hasn't had in a long time.
The offensive line is also a pretty veteran group that should help the running game flourish while the quarterbacks get established.
Defensively, NSU has several playmakers in the linebacking corps with the ability to create lost-yardage plays and get pressure on the quarterback with Valsin, Robertson, Kyle Moore and Pough.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
To me, the major question in this game is can NSU establish a run game, which will take the pressure off the quarterbacks and allow them to settle into the game.
Defensively, can the Demons (who held most of their opponents under their scoring average in the spring) slow down the powerful UNT offense to allow the game to remain close?
Ultimately, I think if NSU can get some explosive plays in the running game it can keep this a game into the third and fourth quarters, but if the new UNT defense stymies the Demon offense, it could be a bit of a long night.
The major difference between FCS and FBS is scholarships (85 to 63), so depth late in a game that could be very hot is usually a major issue for the FCS team.