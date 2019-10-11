North Texas will face Southern Miss on Saturday in an important Conference USA game.
The Mean Green and Golden Eagles are both 1-0 in C-USA play and are considered top contenders for the league's West Division title.
We are fortunate to welcome in Patrick Magee to discuss the game. Patrick covers Southern Miss for the Biloxi Sun Herald. One can find Patrick's work on the Sun Herald's website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @Patrick_Magee.
Here is what Patrick had to say about tomorrow's game:
1. This is a huge game for both teams. In general, where does Southern Miss stand heading into the game?
USM is in pretty good standing after five games at 3-2, but I think fans are in a wait-and-see mode to see what this team is capable of.
The 47-42 win at Troy was a nice victory, but North Texas is a better football team.
The USM passing game has been impressive early in the season, but the rushing attack has yet to have a big breakout game. On defense, USM has yet to play its best game.
If everything comes together over the next couple of weeks, there's a chance that the Golden Eagles could piece together a special season.
2. Jack Abraham has been great all year. What has made him so effective?
The offensive line has done a much better job of protecting him and he is more comfortable in the offense in his second year on the job.
It also doesn't hurt to have a deep receiving corps that features two of the best game-changers in C-USA in Quez Watkins and Jaylond Adams. I'm not sure I've seen many quarterbacks pick apart an FBS defense the way Abraham did in the win over Troy.
He completed his first 17 passes and seemed to place the ball perfectly all night.
Southern Miss was great defensively last year.
3. Have the Eagles taken a step back? If they have, why?
It's been surprising to see the secondary struggle as it has this year. Both of the starting cornerbacks are back and the rest of the secondary has quality experience.
It's hard to put a finger on, but they'll have to improve in the coming weeks. The front seven hasn't generated as much pressure as the staff had expected.
4. How important is the return of Racheem Boothe?
Boothe should be a nice boost against Mason Fine and company. He's the leader of the defense and he's very active in all phases.
If he had been missing Saturday, USM would be playing without its smartest player.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
I see Southern Miss stepping up to the challenge and I expect the team to have a bit of a chip on the shoulder for North Texas.
Abraham is a much better quarterback this time around, and I expect the USM rushing attack to have success.
I see a narrow victory for the Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg.