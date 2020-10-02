North Texas will open Conference USA play on Saturday with a game against Southern Miss.
UNT is 1-1 and is coming off an unexpected bye after its game against Houston was called off due to a series of COVID-19 infections within its program. Southern Miss is 0-3 overall and 0-1 in C-USA play.
We are fortunate today to welcome in Patrick Magee of the Biloxi Sun Herald to discuss the game. Patrick covers Southern Miss for the paper.
One can find Patrick's work on the Southern Miss section of the Sun Herald's website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @Patrick_Magee.
Here is what he had to say about tomorrow's game:
1. How tough has this year been on Southern Miss?
It's really been difficult on many levels. Several key players opted out before the season and head coach Jay Hopson resigned following a season-opening loss to South Alabama. The lack of a spring practice also hasn't helped. Each team has faced its own challenges this season, but few have had it harder than Southern Miss.
2. Were you surprised to see so many players opt out? Why?
Some of the players who opted out weren't going to have much of an impact this season, but Jacques Turner, Racheem Boothe and Jaylond Adams each could have had a major role to play. Each had their own reasons, but it seemed to snowball early in fall camp. The departure of senior cornerback Rachuan Mitchell prior to the season opener may have been the biggest blow of all.
3. How much is Southern Miss depending on Jack Abraham at this point?
It's really been up to Abraham and senior receiver Tim Jones to lead the way on offense. Many of the first-year players at running back and receiver are still feeling their way through the early stages of the season. At some point, the offense will click. It just hasn't arrived yet.
4. Who are some of the players who have stepped up since the team lost so many players?
DeMarcus Jones at receiver has become a reliable option and Jason Brownlee provides some big-play capability in the passing game as well. The Golden Eagles really need more players to step up.
5. How do you think this game plays out?
I expect a high scoring game for two teams that have struggled defensively. North Texas will have the home field advantage, and that should be enough to put them over the time.