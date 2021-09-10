North Texas will take on longtime rival SMU on Saturday at Ford Stadium in Dallas.
The Mean Green are 1-0 following a season-opening win over Northwestern State, while SMU beat Abilene Christian in its opener.
We are fortunate to welcome in Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News to discuss the game. Joseph covers SMU for the paper. One can find his work on the SMU section of the DMN's website and can also catch up with him on Twitter @JoeJHoyt.
1. Tanner Mordecai certainly got off on the right foot at SMU when he threw seven touchdown passes in the Mustangs win over Abilene Christian. What does Mordecai bring to the table and how was he able to get up to speed so quickly?
It's funny, I think Mordecai's best play last Saturday was actually an incompletion. Late in the first quarter he stayed in the pocket, saw someone blitzing from the secondary and took a big hit from an ACU defender, but managed to throw a dart to Danny Gray in the endzone in tight coverage. Gray dropped the ball, though ultimately it didn't really matter. Gray had two more touchdowns and Mordecai finished with a school record seven touchdown passes.
SMU has a lot of weapons, including transfer tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Nolan Matthews, so Mustangs targets were running open a lot against ACU. Mordecai, really, only missed once, throwing a ball out of reach to true freshman Roderick Daniels Jr. that would've been a touchdown. The one thing we didn't see much from him was the mobility he flashed in fall practice.
As for learning the offense, Mordecai said it came pretty easily. At Oklahoma he learned under head coach Lincoln Riley for three years. At SMU, his offensive coordinator and quarterback coach is Lincoln's younger brother, Garrett.
2. Jim Leavitt came to SMU in the offseason to take over the Mustangs defense. SMU allowed just nine points last week. How has he changed the Mustangs system?
Perhaps the biggest thing Jim Leavitt has brought to SMU so far is his energy, which says a lot, considering he's turning 65 this December. Watch a SMU practice and you'll often see Leavitt running around and yelling in a voice that's gone hoarse due to overuse. For 18-22-year-old players -- or 25 in linebacker Richard Moore's case -- it's hard not to bring the same energy to the defense when your older coach does. One example of that is at inside linebacker, where SMU figures to continue with its two-deep rotation. The group is probably SMU's deepest, with Moore, fellow seniors Delano Robinson and Shaine Hailey, and transfer Isaac Sladae Mautautia, who started the previous two years at Oregon and played under Leavitt when he was a freshman.
SMU's defense still needs a test to see how far it's come. It might get one this weekend.
3. UNT fans will see a familiar face on the SMU sideline in Tre Siggers, who joined the Mustangs in the offseason as a graduate transfer. He rushed for 46 yards last week. How has he fit in at SMU thus far?
In short: better than they even hoped, and SMU coaches hoped Siggers could compete for playing time. Siggers has locked himself into SMU's running back rotation and has brought a downhill, one-cut-and-go playing style that has endeared him to the coaches. If Ulysses Bentley IV is the team's lightning, Siggers is certainly the thunder, as North Texas fans know. Last week the SMU running game never really took off against ACU, so the Mustangs backs, including SIggers, will be looking for a breakout this week.
4. The UNT faithful consider SMU their school’s biggest rival. How does SMU see UNT?
This is a fascinating question, and I think what's being said, along with context clues, shows that SMU looks at the North Texas game as an important one. First, there was the tweet: "That team from Denton." SMU head coach Sonny Dykes didn't write it, and Seth Littrell didn't care about it. Still, combine that with the fact that SMU is unveiling their new "Dallas" uniforms against UNT and the marketing is clear: SMU wants to be known as "Dallas' team" and losing to a college from nearby Denton could hamper that marketing push.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
I think SMU wins, but I think North Texas scores enough -- especially late -- to cover the spread. There wasn't a whole lot to takeaway from SMU's win over ACU, but it did add more credibility to the idea that this could be SMU's deepest and most talented team in the Sonny Dykes era. The two big questions are the quarterback and whether the defense can progress under Leavitt. The first part of that was answered rather impressively. This week should be more enlightening for both questions.
I think SMU takes a multi-score lead early and never really looks back. SMU 42, UNT 21.