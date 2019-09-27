North Texas will host Houston tomorrow in the Mean Green's final nonconference game of the season.
UNT is 2-2 after opening Conference USA play with a win over UTSA last week. Houston is 1-3 after falling to Tulane in the Cougars' American Athletic Conference opener.
We are fortunate to welcome Joseph Duarte to discuss the matchup. Joseph covers Houston for the Houston Chronicle.
One can find Joseph's work on the colleges section of the Chronicle's website and can also catch up with him on his Twitter account @Joseph_Duarte.
Here is what Joseph had to say about tomorrow's game:
1. How do you expect Houston to respond to a tough start to its season in its game against UNT?
A bizarre season took another unexpected turn this week with quarterback D’Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin announcing they plan to redshirt and return in 2020.
Houston has played with its backs against the wall the first month of the season, a grueling start that includes four games in 19 days.
“It just kind of caught up to us,” coach Dana Holgorsen said.
While Houston will have a new face at quarterback in sophomore Clayton Tune, none of it will matter if it does not solve some lingering problems, namely a team-wide disappearing act in the second half that proved to be costly in losses to Washington State and Tulane.
2. What is the feeling around the program after King and Corbin decided to redshirt?
The players we spoke to this week admitted being surprised at the announcements.
With the new four-game redshirt rule enacted last season, King and Corbin had to make a decision about their futures this week.
Holgorsen called any talk that the Cougars were throwing in the towel on the season as “absolute nonsense.”
Defensive end Payton Turner added: “We’ve got a lot of love for (King and Corbin) that doesn’t disappear just because of decisions made.”
3. Do you think this team has what it takes to rally and contend for a bowl berth?
We’ll find out what Houston is made of over the next two months.
The schedule is unforgiving with remaining games against Central Florida and Memphis, the top challengers in the American Athletic Conference, as well as Cincinnati and much-improved SMU.
It’s tough to envision the Cougars finding five wins among their final eight games.
4. What do you see as the strength of Houston's team without King in the mix?
The running game. King was a big part of what the Cougars do on the ground, particularly the last two games, but the backfield still includes Patrick Carr and Kyle Porter.
Houston is averaging 255 rushing yards per game. Porter, an offseason transfer from Texas, was limited in practice this week after missing the second half of the Sept. 19 Tulane game with back spasms.
He is expected to be ready by gametime.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
Losing King takes away some of Houston’s big-play potential.
There just isn't a large enough sample size from Tune's two-start cameo last season when he was sacked 15 times in blowout losses to Memphis and Army to gauge how Houston will perform with him under center.
Tune will also be running an entirely new offense for the first time as a starter.
A few early scores could provide the confidence Tune needs. It would help if Houston can figure out how to play four quarters for the first time all season.
The Cougars could also use a return of the defense that shut down Tulane for the first half.
Those are some big ifs. North Texas 31, Houston 28.