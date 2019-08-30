North Texas opens its season tomorrow with a game against Abilene Christian at Apogee Stadium.
And that means it's time for the first Q&A of the season. Our first guest of the year is Joey Richards.
Joey covers ACU for the Abilene Reporter-News. One can find Joey's work on the Reporter-News website and follow along with him on Twitter at @ARN_Joey.
Be sure to check out his story on Michael Lawrence, Dion Novil and their former high school teammates who now play for ACU.
Here's what Joey had to say about Saturday's game.
1. How does ACU approach a game like this against an FBS team in which it will be a huge underdog?
The Wildcats have nothing to lose against the Mean Green, and it’s a great game to get them ready for their Southland Conference schedule later in the season. They played Baylor last year, so the big stage won’t be intimidating for them.
The big concern will be staying healthy. But this is a money game — one of two this season for ACU this season. And FCS teams, especially a small, private school like ACU, needs games like this to stay viable.
The Wildcats go to Mississippi State in the regular-season finale.
2. Luke Anthony is coming off a solid season and seems a little bit like UNT quarterback Mason Fine in that he is undersized. Tell us a little about him.
Anthony is a smart, competitive quarterback. He has a lot of pressure on him, too, considering the field at Wildcat Stadium is named after his family, which ponied up a lot of cash to get the stadium built for the 2017 season.
He hasn’t wavered in taking over the starting job late in the 2017 season, either. He’s been tenacious and helped with a solid 1-2 punch in the running game with Tracy James and Billy McCrary.
It’ll be interesting to see how he handles several new faces among the receiving corps. ACU needs some of the new transfers to step up and fill some big shoes.
3. Jeremiah Chambers is coming off a great year. Tell us a little about him and ACU’s defense.
ACU needed somebody to step up and fill middle linebacker Sam Denmark’s shoes after Denmark finished his playing career following the 2017 season as the program’s all-time leading tackler.
Chambers, who had 113 tackles last year as a junior (tied for the 10th most in a season in program history), has done just that. He rarely leaves the field, too, playing in both running and passing situations.
ACU coach Adam Dorrel loves his passion, toughness and leadership.
4. ACU led the Southland is sacks allowed last season with 16. Will the Wildcats’ offensive line be a strength again this season?
It’s going to be interesting to see how the line performs this year, especially without veteran Bill Weber at center.
The Wildcats have three Abilene kids starting on the line — Kade Parmelly (Abilene Wylie), Slayde Anderson (Abilene High) and Jon Crisp (Abilene Christian High).
Crisp, 6-foot-5, 296-pounds, was a walk-on before being given a scholarship recently. Keep in mind, he played six-man football in high school for ACHS, a small private school less than a mile up the road from ACU. Coach Dorrel said the line has performed well in fall camp, and he likes the depth on the line, too.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
I don’t think ACU has the offensive firepower to stick with North Texas, not if the Mean Green come out clicking early. Depth also will be problem for ACU later in the game.
This one should be a lot like North Texas’ game against Incarnate Word last season — a 58-16 win by the Mean Green. It could be closer if North Texas doesn’t bring its ‘A’ game.
ACU has enough weapons offensively, along with a solid defense (the Wildcats return all but one starter from last year), to stay in the game, if North Texas takes them lightly.
ACU did beat FBS Troy 38-35 in 2014, just two weeks after almost knocking off Georgia State in the season opener.